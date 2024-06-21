NIO leads China's first public autonomous driving trial

NIO has been cleared for public autonomous driving trials and will open its first demonstration zone in Jiading.

China has authorized electric vehicle maker NIO, among others, to test automated driving technologies on public roads.

Following approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and three other ministries, NIO is set to establish its first demonstration operation zone in Jiading.

Jiading has seen remarkable growth in the ICV industry over the last decade. It established China’s first enclosed testing zone for intelligent connected vehicles, issued the first testing permit, and set aside the first open road for testing.

The “auto city” has provided substantial support for NIO’s advanced autonomous driving products on public roads, thanks to its intelligent connected infrastructure, friendly policies and safe management practices.

NIO will select intelligent connected vehicles with Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous systems that meet mass production requirements and test them on restricted roads after receiving approval.

This will lay the groundwork for the market development for high-level autonomous driving, giving users a simpler and safer smart driving experience.

Shanghai has established four autonomous driving zones in Lingang, Pudong (Jinqiao), Jiading and Fengxian, with 1,002 roads spanning 2,000 kilometers set aside for testing.