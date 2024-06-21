Hydrogen, fuel cell vehicles in fast lane

The International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Vehicle Congress and Exhibition 2024 has been held at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Jiading.

With the theme of “promoting high quality growth in hydrogen and fuel cell vehicles,” the event brought together global developers, investors and enterprises to discuss the development of the industry.

Xi Rou

At the opening ceremony, a fuel cell vehicle track was announced for the X-Game big data competition. The competition is organized by the Shanghai Electric Vehicle Public Data Collecting, Monitoring and Research Center, which boasts access to data from more than a million new-energy vehicles.

X-Game will also launch the inaugural hydrogen energy competition. By deeply tapping into outstanding digital talents, it aims to build an innovative ecosystem chain for industry, academia, research and application in areas such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The Jiading Hydrogen Port Zero-Carbon Hydrogen Storage and Generation-Grid-Load-Storage Integrated Demonstration project was launched at the event. This initiative explores new energy supply and utilization from four aspects — generation, grid, load and storage, which will promote the integrated planning of wind, solar and storage energy resources in Shanghai.

“The generation-grid-load-storage technology encompasses all key stages of the industry chain, from hydrogen production and storage to fuel cell power generation,” said Qiu Peng, general manager of Jiading Hydrogen Port.

“With the scaled application of this technology, the companies in Jiading will receive a large amount of orders, further promoting the high-quality development of hydrogen industry.”

Jiading, a pioneer in China’s hydrogen and fuel cell vehicle industry, has become one of the regions with the most concentrated clusters of enterprises and the most complete industrial chains after more than 20 years of growth.