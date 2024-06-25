﻿
Feature / District

District on fast track to becoming a 'global service provider'

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
Jing'an Development and Reform Commission to cooperate with the Shanghai Institute for Global City on research projects, international visits and other academic exchanges.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
District on fast track to becoming a 'global service provider'
Ti Gong

Downtown Jing'an District

A series of deals have been signed to fuel Jing'an's aim to become a "global service provider."

The district has been working for years to gather world-renowned professional service firms, such as accountants, consultants and lawyers, to provide one-stop world-class services at residents' doorsteps.

A further step was made at the recent "Gathering in Jing'an, Linking the World" High-End Professional Services and Global Urban Development Symposium, where the Jing'an Development and Reform Commission signed a strategic cooperation with the Shanghai Institute for Global City.

Under the agreement, they will launch research projects, hold international visits and organize other academic exchanges to promote high-end development in its service industry.

The symposium also witnessed the launch of the "GaWC Jing'an Observation Station," the only one of its kind in Shanghai.

GaWC, the Globalization and World Cities Research Network, is a think tank that studies relationships between world cities in the context of globalization. It has sites known as "observation stations" in cities across the world to collect data for urban and globalization study.

Meanwhile, the "GaWC Shanghai Professional Service Development Index" project was launched, which is expected to provide long-term strategic support to the development of the city's high-end service industry.

Yu Yong, the district's Party chief, said it has become Jing'an's functional advantage for gathering a cluster of global high-end service providers, and radiating to surrounding places.

Qiu Wenjin, deputy director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission, encouraged Jing'an to strengthen efforts to support local firms to expand into the overseas market.

Jing'an initiated the "global service provider" project in 2019, and later it escalated to a city-level strategy considered a major economic driver behind the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Currently, the district has 92 reputable service providers on its list.

They include consultancy Bain, accounting firm KPMG, advertising agency J. Walter Thompson, law firm Jones Day, bank BNP and testing service provider TÜV Rheinland.

They have helped to create Jing'an a magnet for business.

Last year, the district's business environment ranked second in the city.

The number of regional headquarters of multinational companies in Jing'an has increased from 82 in 2019 to 124 in 2023.

Over the same period, foreign-related business tax income has increased from 38.25 billion yuan to 43.4 billion yuan, and foreign direct investment from US$1.2 billion to US$1.25 billion.

With regional offices in Jing'an, some of these service providers have expanded to the Yangtze River Delta region. KPMG has opened branches in Hefei, Ningbo, Nantong and other regional cities, and TÜV Rheinland has set up labs in Hefei and Suzhou.

Jing'an has set up a 10-million-yuan fund to grant subsidies to those who pay for services from Jing'an-based service providers.

Next, the district will work to gather more GaWC-listed service providers, and encourage them to launch new services in emerging sectors such as low carbon, artificial intelligence and blockchain.

A series of measures will be rolled out to encourage domestic service providers to set up overseas branches, or expand their international network through investment and acquisition. A guide will be released, and training sessions will be offered.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Bain
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     