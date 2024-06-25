Residents explain what's great about their community
Editor's note
Jing'an comprises 13 subdistricts – Jing'ansi, Caojiadu, Jiangning Road, Shimen Road No. 2, Nanjing Road W., Tianmu Road W., Beizhan, Baoshan Road, Zhijiang Road W., Gonghexin Road, Daning Road, Pengpu Xincun and Linfen Road, and one town – Pengpu. Each is working to make Jing'an a better place. We invited a local resident or worker to introduce the best of each subdistrict and town in this series.
Revolutionary past
Baoshan Road Subdistrict has a revolutionary past in its DNA.
It is home to 26 "red" sites, highlighted by former offices of the Central Bureau of the Communist Party of China after the third and the fourth national congresses.
The former site of Shanghai General Trade Union is another historically significant site.
It was initially known as Huzhou Assembly Hall, as it was built in 1900 by 11 businessmen from Huzhou in Zhejiang Province as a place for fellow businessmen to have gatherings.
Later, the Northern Warlords occupied it.
In spring 1927, the house became the headquarters of the 3rd Shanghai Workers' Armed Uprising and office of the Shanghai General Trade Union. However, within a month, Kuomintang troops took it over.
In 1932, it was bombed by Japanese troops.
Now, the site stands as a two-floored wood-brick memorial restored to its original look a century ago. It integrates the elegance of Jiangnan-style gardens with Shanghai's typical shikumen stone-gated architectural style.
The former site of The Commercial Press has also been turned to a memorial. In the early days of the CPC, it served as a secret liaison site, and printed a number of Marxist volumes. It's also where late Premier Zhou Enlai commanded the 3rd Shanghai Workers' Armed Uprising.
To offer a panoramic view of its "red" past, the subdistrict has designed a 1.5-kilometer walking tour which links several "red" sites, including the two memorials.
The subdistrict has also worked with local students to create serial comic books telling clock-and-dagger "red" stories.
It has renovated some corner gardens with "red" elements. The latest one to be unveiled is at the intersection of Baoshan and Baochang roads where installations have been erected to introduce the eight "red" sites around, including the former residence of Qu Qiubai and former site of Changjiang (Yangtze River) Bookstore.
Eldercare
A typical "aging" community, the subdistrict has nearly 20,000 residents aged over 60, accounting for 36 percent of local population.
To cater to increasing needs in elder-care, the subdistrict has created a "15-minute elder-care service circle," which allows the elderly to access facilities within a 15-minute walk. In addition, a map has been released illustrating different sites, such as nursing homes, daycare centers and health management stations.
Various services are also offered at the doorstep by professionals from the community clinic, including general practitioners, nurses, physiatrists and pharmaceutics. Thus local elders can stay at home and still enjoy basic health checkups, medical consultancy, physiotherapy and other services.
More complicated checkups, such as retinal screening and arteriosclerosis detection are available at neighborhood-based healthcare sites.
The community center, which is popular with the elderly, has worked with nutritionists and traditional Chinese medicine experts to design an elder-friendly menu. Meals will change based on different seasons, and calories are marked.
To help elders adapt to today's digital era, the subdistrict has classes to teach them how to use digital gadgets.
As one of the first cognitive-friendly communities in Shanghai, the subdistrict offers one-stop services, from prevention and evaluation to early intervention, as well as psychological support and consultations for families with elders with cognitive impairment.
To increase local awareness, the subdistrict has designed cartoons and games.
Legal services
The subdistrict has worked with lawyers to provide legal consultancy and assistance to local people at three legal service stations which were put into use in March.
No need to travel to find lawyers and pay high fees, locals can receive the service at their doorstep.
The three sites are 318 Qingyun Road, 336 Zhiyuan Road and 723 Qiujiang Road.
Especially for the underaged and the elderly, the subdistrict is joining with local legal service institutions to hold lectures on a regular basis to raise their awareness of common risks such as fraud and bullying.
There are various activities held in neighborhoods. In a fair held by the subdistrict's police, market watchdog and urban management authorities in May, stalls were put up to promote protection of consumer rights, anti-fraud, and other legal problems, with manuals distributed and interactive games held.
The subdistrict has taken advantages of big data and developed an online platform which can monitor common legal problems and identify possible risks, which help local officials and social workers to better safeguard safety.