Residents explain what's great about their community

Jing'an comprises 13 subdistricts – Jing'ansi, Caojiadu, Jiangning Road, Shimen Road No. 2, Nanjing Road W., Tianmu Road W., Beizhan, Baoshan Road, Zhijiang Road W., Gonghexin Road, Daning Road, Pengpu Xincun and Linfen Road, and one town – Pengpu. Each is working to make Jing'an a better place. We invited a local resident or worker to introduce the best of each subdistrict and town in this series.

Revolutionary past

Baoshan Road Subdistrict has a revolutionary past in its DNA.

It is home to 26 "red" sites, highlighted by former offices of the Central Bureau of the Communist Party of China after the third and the fourth national congresses.

The former site of Shanghai General Trade Union is another historically significant site.

It was initially known as Huzhou Assembly Hall, as it was built in 1900 by 11 businessmen from Huzhou in Zhejiang Province as a place for fellow businessmen to have gatherings.

Later, the Northern Warlords occupied it.

In spring 1927, the house became the headquarters of the 3rd Shanghai Workers' Armed Uprising and office of the Shanghai General Trade Union. However, within a month, Kuomintang troops took it over.

In 1932, it was bombed by Japanese troops.

Now, the site stands as a two-floored wood-brick memorial restored to its original look a century ago. It integrates the elegance of Jiangnan-style gardens with Shanghai's typical shikumen stone-gated architectural style.

The former site of The Commercial Press has also been turned to a memorial. In the early days of the CPC, it served as a secret liaison site, and printed a number of Marxist volumes. It's also where late Premier Zhou Enlai commanded the 3rd Shanghai Workers' Armed Uprising.

To offer a panoramic view of its "red" past, the subdistrict has designed a 1.5-kilometer walking tour which links several "red" sites, including the two memorials.

The subdistrict has also worked with local students to create serial comic books telling clock-and-dagger "red" stories.

It has renovated some corner gardens with "red" elements. The latest one to be unveiled is at the intersection of Baoshan and Baochang roads where installations have been erected to introduce the eight "red" sites around, including the former residence of Qu Qiubai and former site of Changjiang (Yangtze River) Bookstore.