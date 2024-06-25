Best feet forward to explore Jing'an's culture

Expatriate city walk

Sixteen expatriates from five countries – Nepal, Argentina, France, Germany and the UK – took part in a half-day tour along the Suzhou Creek to explore Jing'an's past and cultural gems.



It began with a traditional Chinese opera experience at Tianhou Palace, the city's largest temple to Mazu (goddess of the sea) that dates back to the late 19th century.

After enjoying the classic Peking Opera performance, they donned costumes and went up the stairs to the palace's century-old stage and posed with their families. Then, they started a historical stroll along the river.

Covering 4.2 square kilometers with a bank stretching for 6.3 kilometers, the Jing'an part of Suzhou Creek features 17 protected blocks which are now home to museums, galleries and other cultural sites.

Guided by Zhu Yining, a specialist on Shanghai history and culture, they learnt stories behind the old buildings.

The tour ended up with an art workshop at Fotografiska, a museum of photography, art and culture. They worked with French artist Paul Dezio to finish three huge graffiti works on the landscape of Jing'an. The event marked the launch of "Hidden Gems in Shanghai," a city walk program targeting expats developed by Shanghai Daily and City News Service.