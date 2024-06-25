Best feet forward to explore Jing'an's culture
Expatriate city walk
Sixteen expatriates from five countries – Nepal, Argentina, France, Germany and the UK – took part in a half-day tour along the Suzhou Creek to explore Jing'an's past and cultural gems.
It began with a traditional Chinese opera experience at Tianhou Palace, the city's largest temple to Mazu (goddess of the sea) that dates back to the late 19th century.
After enjoying the classic Peking Opera performance, they donned costumes and went up the stairs to the palace's century-old stage and posed with their families. Then, they started a historical stroll along the river.
Covering 4.2 square kilometers with a bank stretching for 6.3 kilometers, the Jing'an part of Suzhou Creek features 17 protected blocks which are now home to museums, galleries and other cultural sites.
Guided by Zhu Yining, a specialist on Shanghai history and culture, they learnt stories behind the old buildings.
The tour ended up with an art workshop at Fotografiska, a museum of photography, art and culture. They worked with French artist Paul Dezio to finish three huge graffiti works on the landscape of Jing'an. The event marked the launch of "Hidden Gems in Shanghai," a city walk program targeting expats developed by Shanghai Daily and City News Service.
Hollyhocks
Hollyhocks, known as "Duanwu flower" in China, have created a vibrant carpet in the Pengpu Four Season Park at 1568 Linfen Road.
The flower is known to have been discovered in China more than 4,000 years ago, and has been cultivated in 2,200 years.
As it usually comes into full blossom around Duanu Festival, also known as Dragon Boat Festival, it is called by locals as "Duanwu flower."
Michelin food festival
The 2024 Shanghai Michelin Guide Food Festival returned the HKRI Taikoo Hui, at 789 Nanjing Road W., early this month.
The three-day festival featured 19 restaurants on the gourmet list.
There were four three-starred restaurants – Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Taian Table, Xin Rong Ji (Xinyuan Road S.) and King's Joy; two two-starred restaurants – Ji Pin Court and Canton 8 (Runan St); and nine one-starred restaurants – Maison Lameloise, New Wave by Da Vittorio Bistrot, Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire, Phénix, Ambré Ciel, Jie Xiang Lou, Chaimen, Yong Fu (Hongkou) and Canton Table.
There were also three Selected restaurants – Mr & Mrs Bund, Stiller and Charbon; and a Bib Gourmand restaurant – Polux.
As well as culinary delights, Michelin chefs gave live cooking shows and classes.
Avant-garde exhibition
An avant-garde multimedia exhibition "Phantas Magoria" has concluded at the Jing'an Sculpture Park.
The exhibition displayed 45 pieces of multimedia artworks, which covered paintings, installations, interactive visual and more, by 31 young artists.
Beer festival
Summer is here, and it's time to have beer in summertime breeze along the Suzhou Creek.
In a beer festival held this time at the Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, more than 60 craft beer brands from top brands at home and abroad were offered, such as Mingri Brewing, No. 18 Brewing and Trip Smith.
Meanwhile, a guide was released for people to explore local bars.
Light show
Titled "Travel in Light," the Shanghai International Light Festival will be held from September 19 to October 18 across the city.
Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an is assigned as the main venue where opening ceremony will be held.
Other sites in Jing'an included in the festival include Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, Zhangyuan Garden, Jing'an Park, Jing'an Sculpture Park and Butterfly Bay Park.
Discounted film tickets
A campaign to distribute 160,000 discounted film tickets have been launched.
The tickets, only priced at 5 yuan (69 US cents), were up for grabs via the WeChat mini program "静安文化公益配送及文旅消费" ("Jing'an Cultural Service Delivery and Culture, Tourism Consumption").
They could be used at Hubei Cinema and Jing Theater at Jing'an Culture Center.
The campaign was initiated in 2014. So far, it has benefited nearly 1.7 million people.