﻿
Feature / District

Gumei repeats urban furniture design contest

Wu Junyan Yang Yang
  14:08 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0
The second Gumei urban furniture design competition, with the theme of "The Road Back Home," aims to create urban roads with sensitivity, style, bustling vibes, and convenience.
Wu Junyan Yang Yang
  14:08 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0

The second Gumei urban furniture design competition opening ceremony and forum were launched in Minhang District on June 16.

The event is retaining its professional contest and student contest as in the debut year from October 2022 to February 2023, while also inviting design professionals, agents, and college students at home and abroad to compete for its prize around 200,000 yuan (US$27,488).

This year, contestants will design urban furniture on smart street lamps, road signs, public art works, public art seats, among others, along the theme of "The Road Back Home" to create urban roads with sensitivity, style, bustling vibes and convenience.

Centdegres, an innovative design company from France in Shanghai, said a neighborhood renovation project they had been responsible for in Gumei lead them to further enrol in the second urban furniture design competition this year.

The group of French designers will be fully engaged in exploring the subdistrict and design for its urban furniture in the second half of this year.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     