Gumei repeats urban furniture design contest

The second Gumei urban furniture design competition opening ceremony and forum were launched in Minhang District on June 16.



The event is retaining its professional contest and student contest as in the debut year from October 2022 to February 2023, while also inviting design professionals, agents, and college students at home and abroad to compete for its prize around 200,000 yuan (US$27,488).

This year, contestants will design urban furniture on smart street lamps, road signs, public art works, public art seats, among others, along the theme of "The Road Back Home" to create urban roads with sensitivity, style, bustling vibes and convenience.

Centdegres, an innovative design company from France in Shanghai, said a neighborhood renovation project they had been responsible for in Gumei lead them to further enrol in the second urban furniture design competition this year.

The group of French designers will be fully engaged in exploring the subdistrict and design for its urban furniture in the second half of this year.





