Minhang's summer village gala draws the crowds

Minhang's summer village gala, the Beaver Music Festival on the Lawn, was unveiled at Puxin Park in the Pujin subdistrict early this month.



The festival, held successfully for nine years, has become a cultural icon manifesting the urban and rural development of Pujin, as well as encouraged diverse lifestyles along the Huangpu River riverfront.

As night fell, more people gathered around the grassland of Puxin Park to fully engage in the music gala.

Pujin, a suburb not far from downtown Shanghai, is noted for its forest, farmland, rivers and greenery resources.

An original dance performance was inspired by lacquer art, an intangible cultural heritage item of China. "A Diary" was a comedy about how a village official led villagers to seek a prosperous life. Entrepreneurs in Pujin also took part in the festival to act out the ups and downs through their entrepreneurship, especially the support and help they gained from the subdistrict.

More than 300 actors and actresses took part along with students, performance artists, talent from different trades, entrepreneurs and community volunteers.

Pujin Youth Orchestra made their debut performance at the festival. Yang Huai'en, a 7-year-old violinist, played "Viva La Vida" with his fellow musicians and expressed his excitement after the performance.





