﻿
Feature / District

Minhang's summer village gala draws the crowds

Cui Songge Yang Yang
  14:07 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0
Beaver Music Festival on the Lawn has been a success for nine years and this year's event at Puxin Park in the Pujin Subdistrict on July 2 attracted villagers from miles around.
Cui Songge Yang Yang
  14:07 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0
Minhang's summer village gala draws the crowds
Ti Gong

A dance show at the Beaver Music Festival

Minhang's summer village gala, the Beaver Music Festival on the Lawn, was unveiled at Puxin Park in the Pujin subdistrict early this month.

The festival, held successfully for nine years, has become a cultural icon manifesting the urban and rural development of Pujin, as well as encouraged diverse lifestyles along the Huangpu River riverfront.

As night fell, more people gathered around the grassland of Puxin Park to fully engage in the music gala.

Pujin, a suburb not far from downtown Shanghai, is noted for its forest, farmland, rivers and greenery resources.

An original dance performance was inspired by lacquer art, an intangible cultural heritage item of China. "A Diary" was a comedy about how a village official led villagers to seek a prosperous life. Entrepreneurs in Pujin also took part in the festival to act out the ups and downs through their entrepreneurship, especially the support and help they gained from the subdistrict.

More than 300 actors and actresses took part along with students, performance artists, talent from different trades, entrepreneurs and community volunteers.

Pujin Youth Orchestra made their debut performance at the festival. Yang Huai'en, a 7-year-old violinist, played "Viva La Vida" with his fellow musicians and expressed his excitement after the performance.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Huangpu River
Minhang
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     