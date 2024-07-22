Qibao residents welcome country's first audio interactive open neighborhood

Hima Street, or Himalaya's Audio Town, the first audio interactive open neighborhood nationwide, has been jointly launched by Qibao Town of Minhang District and the Ximalaya Group.



The project is also a gesture in which the village collective economy has been infused into city development.

The street within 15 minutes walk from surrounding residential neighborhoods has a range of commercial facilities for residents to shop in and enjoy life, including brand chain stores of Starbucks, Ziyan Foods Chain, Auntea Jenny, Lyfen, and some supermarkets, a seafood BBQ eatery, hotpot restaurant, gym, pet store and car-wash store.

Ximalaya has introduced its 24-hour unique audio service into the street, such as its Himalaya Reading Booth, to offer audio book listening and rental services; and its Himalaya Pillar Box, where people can send audio postcards to say words that they may feel too bashful to express in person.

The audio solution provider has also set up its first audio apartment building on the street. The talent apartments not only provide well-equipped smart suites, but also allow the tenants free access to the multiple audios on the Himalaya app.