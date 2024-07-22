﻿
Feature / District

Health goods giant to open Minhang research center

Song Shiqing Yang Yang
  14:18 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0
Reckitt, parent firm of many famous brands, has signed deals with the district to set up its 9th global research center as it continues to cater to the needs of Chinese consumers.
Song Shiqing Yang Yang
  14:18 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0

Reckitt, a global health consumer goods giant and parent of the Durex, Dettol, Move Free and Finish brands, signed deals with the Caohejing High-tech Park in Minhang District to set up its 9th Reckitt global research center there.

The center, estimated to cover a land area of 8,000 square meters, has attracted investment worth 300 million yuan (US$41 million). When put into use in 2026, it will support brand development in China for its brands, and offer more localized innovative products for Chinese consumers.

Kris Licht, Reckitt's CEO, and Arjun Purkayastha, the compay's global senior vice president and its China CEO, attended the signing ceremony.

Angela Naef, Reckitt's chief research and development officer, said the Fortune 500 company will continue to cater to the changing needs of Chinese consumers with its rising research power and higher-quality innovative products.

Founded in the early 1800s, Reckitt is headquartered in the UK. It has been selling its products in China since 1916. More than 20 of its brands are available in the Chinese market.

Minhang is attracting more foreign investment thanks to its services and edge in industry clustering. In 2022, Shanghai acknowledged 255 foreign-invested companies as its annual excellent foreign companies. Minhang had 15, ranking third citywide.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     