Health goods giant to open Minhang research center

Reckitt, a global health consumer goods giant and parent of the Durex, Dettol, Move Free and Finish brands, signed deals with the Caohejing High-tech Park in Minhang District to set up its 9th Reckitt global research center there.



The center, estimated to cover a land area of 8,000 square meters, has attracted investment worth 300 million yuan (US$41 million). When put into use in 2026, it will support brand development in China for its brands, and offer more localized innovative products for Chinese consumers.

Kris Licht, Reckitt's CEO, and Arjun Purkayastha, the compay's global senior vice president and its China CEO, attended the signing ceremony.

Angela Naef, Reckitt's chief research and development officer, said the Fortune 500 company will continue to cater to the changing needs of Chinese consumers with its rising research power and higher-quality innovative products.

Founded in the early 1800s, Reckitt is headquartered in the UK. It has been selling its products in China since 1916. More than 20 of its brands are available in the Chinese market.

Minhang is attracting more foreign investment thanks to its services and edge in industry clustering. In 2022, Shanghai acknowledged 255 foreign-invested companies as its annual excellent foreign companies. Minhang had 15, ranking third citywide.