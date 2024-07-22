Safety first at mini fire station in Gumei

News in brief

Future forum

A forum on the development of the Guanghua Road innovative block at 79 Innovative Park South Zone brought together experts and scholars, as well as professionals from cultural, artistic and creative industries. As the birthplace for industries in Minhang's Zhuanqiao Town, Guanghua Road has been transformed from dilapidated factories to a popular hotspot for social media check-ins and a unique artistic neighborhood. The block houses over 800 enterprises, including more than 200 cultural and creative businesses. The focus of the forum was how to further integrate regional resources, empower brand value and create cultural landmarks.

Tiers for talent

Minhang is developing a multi-tiered talent apartment supply system – "A Bed, A Room, A Suite" – to ensure talent at all levels can come, stay, live comfortably, and succeed in the district. "A Bed" refers to dormitories ensuring basic living needs for blue-collar workers. "A Room" denotes economically viable projects for individual living, mainly aimed at young talent. "A Suite" is designed to meet the needs of families. Minhang is also establishing 23 "Elite Stations" in budget hotels. These offer up to seven days' free accommodation for recent university graduates and international students, according to the local government.

Full coverage

Wujing Town has achieved full mobile communication network coverage in underground garages, benefiting all its 15 listed residential complexes. Previously, residents faced problems such as emergency calls not going through, car navigation failing to load, and difficulties with smart charging stations – all due to a lack of connectivity. Since last year, Wujing has collaborated with telecom operators, compiling a list of complexes with underground garages and pressing for enhancement of mobile network coverage.

Country style

A "Fashion and Countryside" school-community cooperation event kicked off in Huizhong Village, Pujiang Town recently. Students and faculty from Donghua University's College of Fashion and Design and the Shanghai International College of Fashion and Innovation documented the rural landscape, interacted with locals to learn about Huizhong's history, and studied the culture of the Dazhi River.

Artists 'united'

"The World of An Artist," commemorating the 180th anniversary of the birth of Wu Changshuo (1844-1927), and "The Eccentric Shanghai Artist," featuring Wang Yiting (1867-1938), exhibitions have opened at Shanghai Haipai Art Museum. The two grand masters of art and former friends are "reunited" across time and space. Wu's exhibition features 63 masterpieces by him, his mentors, friends and disciples. The exhibition will continue until the end of May next year. Wang's exhibition brings together 108 calligraphy and painting works, encompassing portraits, flowers and birds and Buddha statues. The exhibition will run to the end of July this year.

Ripe for picking

Fruits and vegetables at Evergreen City Farm in Huacao Town are entering their peak harvesting season. The 8424 watermelons, known for their thin skin and juicy fruit, are ripe for picking. The plump and translucent Xiahei and Jufeng grapes, along with peaches and Cuiguan pears, will soon provide a bountiful harvest.