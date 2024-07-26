Malu Town celebrates another bumper grape harvest

Head on over to Jiading District this summer to support local farmers and get your hands on some of the juiciest grapes, peaches and pears you'll ever taste.

Another bumper grape harvest is being celebrated in Malu Town, Jiading District. The 24th Shanghai Malu Grape Culture Festival began at Jiayuanhai Art Museum on July 5. People are welcome to pick grapes, watch outdoor movies, take part in a folk guitar contest, or go on summer outings. The events will continue through October 7. Malu grapes were approved as a geographical indication agricultural product of the People’s Republic of China in 2015. All grapes grown in Malu, regardless of variety, earn the name “Malu Grapes.” Most of the town’s grapes are grown at the Malu Grapes Research Institute, Malu Grapes Development Co or Malu Grape Park. Forty early-ripening and mid-season varieties including No. 1 Malu grapes, Evergreen Rose and Seedless Olympia, were on display during the opening ceremony. All three are known for their juicy pulp. Among them the Seedless Olympia made its debut this year. About 270 hectares of vines are expected to produce 4,400 tons of Malu grapes worth about 100 million yuan (US$13.8 million) this year.

The Malu Grapes Association consulted several companies and cooperatives to establish the “2024 Malu Grapes Selected Fruits Standards.” Fourteen strict evaluation standards were put in place on Summer Black, Sunshine Rose and Kyoho grapes grown in Malu. “All the selected grapes must have a green certificate and we have detailed requirements regarding color, bunch density and flavor. For example, each bunch of selected Summer Black should have 65-70 grapes, with every grape weighing 8 to 10 grams,” said Zhou Ying, head of the agricultural and rural service center of Malu Town. A block chain traceability tool was officially launched during the ceremony, making the production process transparent and traceable. Through scanning the consumption code, buyers of Malu grapes will have access to their digital certificate, green certificate, awards and verification conditions.

The town of Malu is also trying a crossover collaboration this year. It teamed with the beverage brand Bishan Village to launch the white grape and red grape sparkling water drinks. The beverages are made with either Kyoho or Sunshine Rose grapes. Ten Chinese homophones related to grapes are being used in the advertisements. Visitors who dine at the xiaolongbao (small-steamed buns) eatery Lao Chang Sheng will have a chance to taste the grape-flavored sparkling water when ordering noodles with scallions.

Also during the opening ceremony, Malu Grape Art Village launched its agriculture, culture and tourism center. “In the next step, the town will become a model rural revitalization zone that excels in art rehabilitation, homestay, wildlife and farming tourism,” said Jin Meihua, head of the town’s culture and sports service center.

Grapes, peaches and pears Grape vineyards outside Malu Town also offer a chance to pick your own grapes. At Wenxing Grape Orchard in Huating Town, a group of visitors were in high spirits plucking fruit right off the vines in its greenhouses.

In spite of the high temperature, people were adept at using scissors to cut off branches with grapes.

“It was great fun,” said a female tourist surnamed Lu. A tourist surnamed Chen said: “My child has stayed home almost everyday since the beginning of the summer vacation. He should go outdoors more often.” Grape picking season lasts about three months and is available daily from 8am to 7pm. The peach harvest is also in full swing at Juyuan Orchard, which has about 3,000 peach trees, including Yangshan melting flesh and yellow flesh varieties. Peach picking season runs until August and each kilogram costs 50 yuan. Orchard manager Zhang Guorong said: “Currently we sell more than 500 kilograms of peaches daily. In peak selling season the daily sales volume is expected to reach around 2,000 kilograms.”

At Lijiang Ecological Park in Jiading Industrial Park, the harvest of Shanghai Honey Pears and Cuiguan Pears has begun. Shanghai Cuiguan Pears are nicknamed “June Snow” for their snowy white pulp and fragrance. “Thanks to abundant rainfall in June, our first batch of pears is both juicy and large. By July, their sugar content reaches peak levels, making this an excellent season for fruit picking,” said Shen Weigao, chairman of Shanghai Lijiang Ecological Park Co. Shen also explained how the pear blossoms are pollinated since they have a very low rate of self-fertilization.

Pear trees blossom in March. At that time, branches from different varieties of pear trees will be cut and placed inside bottles filled with water, then hung on the trees waiting to be pollinated. This attracts bees and, together with the aid of the wind, facilitates cross-pollination, Shen said.

Pear picking season at the park continues through the end of August.