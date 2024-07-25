Nanxiang unveils dual centers for metaverse and medical innovation

Focusing on industries of precision medicine and metaverse, two “valleys” opened in Nanxiang Town last month.

The Nanxiang Life Valley was launched on June 21 at the 2024 Precision Medicine Industry Development Conference, with the goal of becoming a global hub for precision medicine innovation.

The valley focuses on precision diagnosis and treatment, developing cutting-edge biotechnologies and establishing itself as a regional brand in precision medicine. It also incorporates AI-integrated healthcare, as well as precision prevention and rehabilitation.

The facilities include the Shanghai (Nanxiang) Precision Medicine Industrial Park and the Xiangyun Technology Park. Enterprises in the valley employ over 200 high-level experts, including six Chinese and three overseas academics.

At the conference, eight firms signed contracts to settle in the valley, with a total investment of over 800 million yuan (US$110.1 million), making it a key driver of the local economy.

Meanwhile, the Nanxiang Metaverse Valley, launched on June 18, aims to become Jiading’s new metaverse industry highland.

It comprises more than 100,000 square meters of space at the Sunac Center of Shanghai Xihuan and Yaoji Energy Research Center.

The valley aims to evolve into an industrial cluster that enhances new opportunities in the tourism, sports and cultural industries.

Its development is centered on core AIGC technologies, middle-tier solutions and metaverse innovation services.

“The Sunac Center of Shanghai Xihuan now houses 10 metaverse enterprises,” said Zhou Songhua, Nanxiang Town’s deputy director. “These enterprises cover various sectors of the metaverse industry, including IP creation and incubation, hardware product manufacturing and sales, and AI content generation.”

To attract more businesses, Nanxiang Town offers a variety of policy incentives, including a 50-percent discount on rent for businesses.