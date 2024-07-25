China's largest automated vertical car warehouse begins operations in Anting

The Anting Automated Vertical Car Warehouse began operations on July 1 in Anting Town.

The facility features two 6-storey warehouses, offering 9,375 parking spaces in total, 7,315 in the vertical structure and 2,060 on the ground level.

Constructed with reinforced concrete and steel, both vertical warehouses stand 35 meters high, equivalent to a 12-storey building. This design boosts land use efficiency by 12 times.

The warehouse uses an intelligent control and scheduling system developed by SAIC Anji Logistics, which improves vehicle storage and retrieval efficiency by 12 times, and reduces the number of operation personnel by 50 percent compared with traditional warehouses.

Yan Jianming, Party secretary of Anting Town, said that the automated vertical car warehouse will be SAIC Volkswagen’s largest vehicle logistics hub in China, setting a benchmark for intensive and functional vehicle storage.