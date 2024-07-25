﻿
Sino-German Industry Incubator launched in Munich on Anting Day

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0
Jiading aims to introduce high-end foreign-funded projects and internationally advanced technologies in the auto industry through the Sino-German Industry Incubator Center.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0

The first Anting Day investment promotion conference recently took place in Munich, Germany, marking the launch of the Sino-German Industry Incubator.

The event saw attendance from over 90 representatives of esteemed institutions and companies, including the German Association of the Automotive Industry, the Munich municipal government, and major German firms like Volkswagen Group, Kostal and Schaeffler Group.

The Sino-German Industry Incubator is expected to enhance bilateral auto industry cooperation, industrial improvements and economic development.

During the event, eight projects were signed for Anting Town, with an aim to enhance Jiading’s role in the auto industry’s “new four modernizations,” which focus on electrification, Internet of Things (IoT), intellectualization and sharing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
