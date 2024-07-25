Feature / District

Valeo opens smart driving equipment plant in Waigang

Valeo begins work in Jiading to construct a plant for manufacturing intelligent systems in China.
Groundbreaking ceremony for Valeo plant in the Waigang Industrial Park

The Valeo Intelligent Transportation Systems Shanghai Co Ltd held a groundbreaking ceremony in Jiading on June 24.

The 30,000-square-meter base in the Waigang Industrial Park will develop and manufacture intelligent driving cameras, laser radars, domain controllers and chip-binding equipment.

The new plant will leverage Shanghai’s automotive strengths to enhance innovation in smart traffic systems.

According to Marc Vrecko, CEO of Valeo Brain Division and Group Executive Vice President, one in three new vehicles worldwide incorporates Valeo’s sophisticated driver assistance technology and solutions.

