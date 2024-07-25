﻿
Industry experts address auto sector's sustainability

Jiading is rapidly developing as the core of a world-class automobile industry center, as China leads the world in NEV production and sales.
Over 200 industry leaders and professionals convened at the 2024 China Auto Forum in Jiading District from July 11–13 to talk about the sustainable and high-quality development of the auto sector.

For the past nine years, China has been the global leader in both the production and sales of new-energy vehicles. China’s NEV sales reached 9.5 million units in 2023, accounting for more than 60 percent of the global market share.

With sales of 4.94 million units, up 32 percent year over year and capturing a 35.2-percent market share, this upward trend persisted in the first half of 2024. It is anticipated that 11.5 million units will be sold by the end of the year.

Wang Yao, deputy chief engineer of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said the majority of the new NEV models are now Internet-connected and intelligent.

“These features enhance the consumer experience and drive the long-term development of our NEVs,” Wang added.

“Chinese car manufacturers will export not only vehicles but also software and intelligent features, allowing global consumers to experience the innovative appeal of China’s automotive industry,” said Liu Jining, chief financial officer of Ji Yue Auto.

According to Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading, the district has been accelerating its development as a core area of a global automobile industry hub. High-quality industrial parks have been built, including an Automotive Chip Valley and an Intelligent Vehicle Software Park.

Some 200 research and development platforms, and more than 600 businesses are involved in the “new four modernizations” of the car industry, namely electrification, IoT, intellectualization and sharing. Total output of this sector hit 231.84 billion yuan (US$31.91 billion) last year.

With a fleet of 639 autonomous vehicles, 21 businesses including AutoX and Baidu have been testing and demonstrating in the suburban district.

“Recently, Apollo Go has captured the public’s interest,” said Liu with Ji Yue Auto. “However, if you visit Jiading, you’ll notice that high-level autonomous vehicles like Apollo Go are a common sight in the streets.”

