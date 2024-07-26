'Pocket park belt' offers lush retreat amidst city's hustle and bustle

In the heart of Jing'an District lies Changping Road, a historic thoroughfare dating back to 1923. Spanning a modest 2 kilometers, this storied boulevard gracefully weaves between the tranquil waters of Suzhou Creek and the vibrant pulse of Wuning Road S.



Embraced by golden rain trees, Changping Road is renowned for its spectacular autumn foliage, when the vibrant reds of falling leaves and fiery blooms create a picturesque seasonal display.

Adding to its charm, there is an expansive 25,000 square meters of green space – more than half the size of Jing'an Park – offering a lush retreat amidst the city's hustle and bustle.

Recently, the district's green authority introduced a tree-lined pathway, providing a peaceful escape. It is adorned with over 200 species of plants, including maple, wintersweet, azaleas, roses and camellias, offering a vibrant display that changes with the seasons.

Now, the focus has turned to constructing 10 "pocket parks" along this green pathway, marking the inception of Shanghai's first "pocket park belt." These parks, often small neighborhood green spaces or roadside gardens, aim to seamlessly integrate nature into the urban landscape while enhancing community spaces with artistic horticulture and sculptures.

The project is set to wrap up by year's end. Swing by and check out three of the newly-built parks, which are conveniently spaced within a 400-meter walk – as an idyllic escape from the city's summer heat.