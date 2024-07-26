'Pocket park belt' offers lush retreat amidst city's hustle and bustle
In the heart of Jing'an District lies Changping Road, a historic thoroughfare dating back to 1923. Spanning a modest 2 kilometers, this storied boulevard gracefully weaves between the tranquil waters of Suzhou Creek and the vibrant pulse of Wuning Road S.
Embraced by golden rain trees, Changping Road is renowned for its spectacular autumn foliage, when the vibrant reds of falling leaves and fiery blooms create a picturesque seasonal display.
Adding to its charm, there is an expansive 25,000 square meters of green space – more than half the size of Jing'an Park – offering a lush retreat amidst the city's hustle and bustle.
Recently, the district's green authority introduced a tree-lined pathway, providing a peaceful escape. It is adorned with over 200 species of plants, including maple, wintersweet, azaleas, roses and camellias, offering a vibrant display that changes with the seasons.
Now, the focus has turned to constructing 10 "pocket parks" along this green pathway, marking the inception of Shanghai's first "pocket park belt." These parks, often small neighborhood green spaces or roadside gardens, aim to seamlessly integrate nature into the urban landscape while enhancing community spaces with artistic horticulture and sculptures.
The project is set to wrap up by year's end. Swing by and check out three of the newly-built parks, which are conveniently spaced within a 400-meter walk – as an idyllic escape from the city's summer heat.
Ximeng Garden
Address: Close to the intersection of Changping and Xikang roads
In the garden, a pavilion resembling a magnolia flower stands prominently, with its roof meticulously crafted to emulate layers of flower petals, blending harmoniously with the bamboo-like columns and verdant foliage that surround it.
The scene unfolds with poetic grace, as if the magnolia petals themselves are softly drifting among the trees.
Next to the pavilion, a graceful white bridge, undulating like waves, spans a water feature. Throughout the garden, cascading water features, ornate fountains and rocky landscapes are strategically placed to evoke a sense of natural harmony. Intermittent mists add an ethereal touch, providing a refreshing retreat for visitors.
As night descends, the garden transforms into a serene oasis bathed in the tranquil glow of pond reflections and gentle lighting, reminiscent of an idyllic paradise tucked away amidst the bustling cityscape.
Jiangjia Lane Garden
Address: Close to the intersection of Changping Rd and Shaanxi Rd N.
After exploring Ximeng Garden, a mere 200-meter stroll leads to Jiangjia Lane Garden.
Here, a striking gray-red stone archway stands prominently as a reminder of the old shikumen stone-gated neighborhood that once thrived here. Preserved through meticulous restoration, it captures the essence of historic Shanghai's quaint alleyways. Across the street, in a relocation site, a sandstone-colored wall is adorned with a vibrant mural depicting scenes of everyday life in traditional Shanghai alleys. This artistic touch breathes new life into the cityscape, infusing urban spaces with cultural vibrancy and charm.
Weirui Garden
Address: Close to the intersection of Changping and Jiangning roads
Walking about 200 meters further along Changping Road, you'll come across the inviting Weirui Garden nestled at the outer edge of MOHO Mall.
It is a lush oasis featuring a variety of vibrant flowers and tall green plants arranged in neat, square patterns. It's a picturesque spot that delights visitors with its meticulously designed greenery. As a gentle breeze rustles through, ornaments hanging from the trees sway gently.
In the evening, the garden becomes even more enchanting. It is adorned with twinkling tree lights that create a magical atmosphere, making the garden feel like a dreamy escape.