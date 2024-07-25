District launches 'Fun Summer in Jiading' events as part of citywide consumption season
The “Fun Summer in Jiading” event kicked off on July 5 at Xiyun Lou, an open-air riverfront commercial complex, marking a highlight of the Shanghai Summer consumption season.
Fifteen flagship activities and 40 key events that combine commerce, tourism, culture and sports will take place in major commercial complexes and areas of the suburban district through October.
Six shopping complexes, including Xiyun Lou, LifeHub@Anting, Nanxiang Incity Mega Mall and AKD Luxury Cars Mall, showcased their consumer-friendly promotions on site.
Over 100 businesses, including JD.com, Li-Ning, Volvo, and Sam’s Club, have been gathering at Xiyun Lou’s summer night market.
Visitors can indulge in an array of offerings including gourmet food trucks, unique cultural and creative products, specialty cocktails, live music performances and open-air film screenings.
Nanxiang Incity Mega Mall, Shanghai’s largest single-structure shopping mall, features not only restaurants and cosmetic brands but also a theater and an ice rink. The comedy production company Mahua FunAge has its first performance venue here. Children can get the chance to experience role-playing activities and theater performances. At the All Star Ice Skating Club, visitors can enjoy figure skating, ice hockey and curling.
The second phase of LifeHub@Anting, which recently opened, features tiered seating, offering citizens a cool space in summer. As China’s first remote control car racing track in a shopping mall, Racing Line, covering 3,000 square meters, features international standard tracks and various car models, including electric touring cars, electric off-road cars and nitro on-road cars. These remote control cars boast handling characteristics akin to real vehicles, delivering an exhilarating driving experience.
MCC/Shineton City Plaza is also a major attraction, offering one-stop services integrating dining, beverages, entertainment and shopping. Located on the fourth floor, the Poly Cinema is the only giant-screen theater in Nanxiang. It features an independently developed POLYMAX system, enhancing the audience’s viewing experience.