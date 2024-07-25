﻿
Feature / District

District launches 'Fun Summer in Jiading' events as part of citywide consumption season

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0
"Fun Summer in Jiading" themed event was launched on July 5 at Xiyun Lou, as part of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0

The “Fun Summer in Jiading” event kicked off on July 5 at Xiyun Lou, an open-air riverfront commercial complex, marking a highlight of the Shanghai Summer consumption season.

Fifteen flagship activities and 40 key events that combine commerce, tourism, culture and sports will take place in major commercial complexes and areas of the suburban district through October.

Six shopping complexes, including Xiyun Lou, LifeHub@Anting, Nanxiang Incity Mega Mall and AKD Luxury Cars Mall, showcased their consumer-friendly promotions on site.

District launches 'Fun Summer in Jiading' events as part of citywide consumption season
Peng Xiaoyan

More than 100 merchants gather at Xiyun Lou’s summer night market with their varied consumer offerings.

Over 100 businesses, including JD.com, Li-Ning, Volvo, and Sam’s Club, have been gathering at Xiyun Lou’s summer night market.

Visitors can indulge in an array of offerings including gourmet food trucks, unique cultural and creative products, specialty cocktails, live music performances and open-air film screenings.

Nanxiang Incity Mega Mall, Shanghai’s largest single-structure shopping mall, features not only restaurants and cosmetic brands but also a theater and an ice rink. The comedy production company Mahua FunAge has its first performance venue here. Children can get the chance to experience role-playing activities and theater performances. At the All Star Ice Skating Club, visitors can enjoy figure skating, ice hockey and curling.

District launches 'Fun Summer in Jiading' events as part of citywide consumption season
Si Shushu

The tiered seating at Phase II of LifeHub@Anting provides a refreshing retreat during the summer.

The second phase of LifeHub@Anting, which recently opened, features tiered seating, offering citizens a cool space in summer. As China’s first remote control car racing track in a shopping mall, Racing Line, covering 3,000 square meters, features international standard tracks and various car models, including electric touring cars, electric off-road cars and nitro on-road cars. These remote control cars boast handling characteristics akin to real vehicles, delivering an exhilarating driving experience.

MCC/Shineton City Plaza is also a major attraction, offering one-stop services integrating dining, beverages, entertainment and shopping. Located on the fourth floor, the Poly Cinema is the only giant-screen theater in Nanxiang. It features an independently developed POLYMAX system, enhancing the audience’s viewing experience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Li Ning
Volvo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     