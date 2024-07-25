District launches 'Fun Summer in Jiading' events as part of citywide consumption season

The “Fun Summer in Jiading” event kicked off on July 5 at Xiyun Lou, an open-air riverfront commercial complex, marking a highlight of the Shanghai Summer consumption season.

Fifteen flagship activities and 40 key events that combine commerce, tourism, culture and sports will take place in major commercial complexes and areas of the suburban district through October.

Six shopping complexes, including Xiyun Lou, LifeHub@Anting, Nanxiang Incity Mega Mall and AKD Luxury Cars Mall, showcased their consumer-friendly promotions on site.