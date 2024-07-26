Linfen Road Subdistrict charts own urban revitalization path
Jing'an comprises 13 subdistricts – Jing'ansi, Caojiadu, Jiangning Road, Shimen Road No. 2, Nanjing Road W., Tianmu Road W., Beizhan, Baoshan Road, Zhijiang Road W., Gonghexin Road, Daning Road, Pengpu Xincun and Linfen Road, and one town – Pengpu. Each is working to make Jing'an a better place. We invited a local resident or worker to introduce the best of each subdistrict and town in this series.
Livable community
Linfen Road Subdistrict has emerged as a leader in urban revitalization efforts. It's characterized by residences predominantly built before the 1990s and a population where 46 percent of people are seniors.
At the forefront of this transformation stands the Lane 380 neighborhood, which was recently noted at the 22nd China International Urban Construction Expo as an exemplary model of community excellence.
Confronting challenges like aging infrastructure and limited parking, Lane 380 has initiated a series of innovative micro-renovation projects.
A groundbreaking initiative includes retrofitting decades-old multi-story buildings with elevators, a pioneering endeavor in Shanghai aimed at improving accessibility and convenience for all residents.
Furthermore, abandoned spaces such as old garbage rooms have been repurposed into thriving community hubs like the Linfen Environmental Protection Space. Here, residents are encouraged to participate in eco-friendly practices such as waste sorting to create a sustainable living environment.
Adding to the community's convenience is a mobile service van stationed outside the neighborhood service center. It provides everything from laundry services to medical assistance.
New public amenities like fitness squares, central gardens and scenic trails help improve physical well-being, while also cultivating a strong sense of community camaraderie among residents.
Amidst these improvements, art and culture play pivotal roles in enriching the neighborhood experience.
The transformation of the neighborhood committee office into a modern artistic space reminiscent of an art gallery provides residents with a venue for leisure and social interaction.
Newly installed elevator shafts are adorned with nostalgic illustrations of vintage objects such as sewing machines, palm-leaf fans, coal ball lamps and classic bicycles, offering residents an artistic journey through everyday life.
A standout addition to the community is the "Digital Cabin," formerly a disused garbage room, now operating as a 24-hour facility equipped with self-service machines for various needs. This includes online government services, bill payments, and access to a digital library. Additionally, initiatives like "Junior Volunteer Classes" are giving older residents a chance to learn new skills.
Cultural ambience
Linfen is embracing its rich cultural heritage with a series of events and community initiatives designed to cater to the diverse interests of its residents while fostering a distinct Linfen cultural identity.
Annual favorites like the "Linfen Half Marathon" and the "Resident Arts Festival" have become cherished traditions, blending traditional culture with contemporary performances that engage residents of all ages.
The "International Family Drama Competition" has also gained traction, starting small and growing into a showcase with 51 participating families this year. Professional workshops were organized to deepen participants' appreciation for theatrical arts.
During this year's Modern Drama Valley event, the subdistrict hosted 10 performances tailored to local preferences. Featuring comedy, Yueju opera and Shanghai farce, they attracted enthusiastic crowds of about 700 residents.
Significantly, the integration of public art initiatives and space revitalization projects has reshaped Linfen's social landscape. Designers have transformed communal spaces into vibrant hubs that foster creativity and civic pride, exemplifying a modern approach to urban renewal.
Digital transformation
In the age of digital transformation, Linfen is at the forefront of overcoming local governance and service challenges through technology, aiming to elevate community management standards.
Addressing the diverse needs of residents across all age groups, the subdistrict ensures widespread access to digital benefits. By prioritizing critical services like healthcare and daily essentials, it narrows the digital divide for elderly residents and seamlessly integrates technology into daily life.
In efforts to enhance convenience, a range of user-friendly digital amenities have been introduced in the community. These include the 24/7 "Digital Cabin," digital public phone booths, smart screens for taxi bookings, and self-service portals for streamlined government transactions.
Additionally, the subdistrict has launched an extensive online public service platform powered by the "Community Cloud." This platform integrates community activities, resource reservations, democratic consultations, and more, ensuring governance is accessible to all residents.
To bolster the effectiveness of local governance, the subdistrict harnesses data-driven insights. Using digital twin technology, it has developed precise contingency plans for emergencies such as fires and elevator incidents, ensuring swift and coordinated responses.
In enhancing service efficiency, Linfen has linked various data systems, allowing for the utilization of vast amounts of resident information across different offices and locations.