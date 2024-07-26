Linfen Road Subdistrict charts own urban revitalization path

Jing'an comprises 13 subdistricts – Jing'ansi, Caojiadu, Jiangning Road, Shimen Road No. 2, Nanjing Road W., Tianmu Road W., Beizhan, Baoshan Road, Zhijiang Road W., Gonghexin Road, Daning Road, Pengpu Xincun and Linfen Road, and one town – Pengpu. Each is working to make Jing'an a better place. We invited a local resident or worker to introduce the best of each subdistrict and town in this series.

Livable community

Linfen Road Subdistrict has emerged as a leader in urban revitalization efforts. It's characterized by residences predominantly built before the 1990s and a population where 46 percent of people are seniors.



At the forefront of this transformation stands the Lane 380 neighborhood, which was recently noted at the 22nd China International Urban Construction Expo as an exemplary model of community excellence.

Confronting challenges like aging infrastructure and limited parking, Lane 380 has initiated a series of innovative micro-renovation projects.

A groundbreaking initiative includes retrofitting decades-old multi-story buildings with elevators, a pioneering endeavor in Shanghai aimed at improving accessibility and convenience for all residents.

Furthermore, abandoned spaces such as old garbage rooms have been repurposed into thriving community hubs like the Linfen Environmental Protection Space. Here, residents are encouraged to participate in eco-friendly practices such as waste sorting to create a sustainable living environment.

Adding to the community's convenience is a mobile service van stationed outside the neighborhood service center. It provides everything from laundry services to medical assistance.

New public amenities like fitness squares, central gardens and scenic trails help improve physical well-being, while also cultivating a strong sense of community camaraderie among residents.

Amidst these improvements, art and culture play pivotal roles in enriching the neighborhood experience.

The transformation of the neighborhood committee office into a modern artistic space reminiscent of an art gallery provides residents with a venue for leisure and social interaction.

Newly installed elevator shafts are adorned with nostalgic illustrations of vintage objects such as sewing machines, palm-leaf fans, coal ball lamps and classic bicycles, offering residents an artistic journey through everyday life.

A standout addition to the community is the "Digital Cabin," formerly a disused garbage room, now operating as a 24-hour facility equipped with self-service machines for various needs. This includes online government services, bill payments, and access to a digital library. Additionally, initiatives like "Junior Volunteer Classes" are giving older residents a chance to learn new skills.