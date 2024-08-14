An old alley and the sweet scent of cake

Haitang Cake, a famous dessert on Songjiang's bustling Miaoqian Street, has been popular with locals for generations. The cake, named after its begonia-like appearance, is made using an iron mold with seven small pans.

Its surface is seductively sweet and fragrant, coffee-colored and malt sugar-dusted. These cakes resemble blooming flowers when decorated with fruit strips, melon seeds and sesame seeds.

Soft sticky rice, crispy caramel and sweet red bean paste make the cake a symphony of textures and flavors. The crunchy caramel and chewy rice make each mouthful delicious.

Although simple to make, Haitang Cake demands careful attention to detail.

Perfecting the richness of the red bean paste without making it too rich, adding just enough lard to enhance flavor without overpowering it and flipping the cakes quickly and accurately take years of expertise and dedication.