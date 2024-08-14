﻿
Feature / District

An old alley and the sweet scent of cake

SHINE
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
When in Songjiang, head to the bustling Miao Qian Street for its favorite delicacy, the Haitang Cake.
SHINE
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
An old alley and the sweet scent of cake

Haitang Cake, a famous dessert on Songjiang's bustling Miaoqian Street, has been popular with locals for generations. The cake, named after its begonia-like appearance, is made using an iron mold with seven small pans.

Its surface is seductively sweet and fragrant, coffee-colored and malt sugar-dusted. These cakes resemble blooming flowers when decorated with fruit strips, melon seeds and sesame seeds.

Soft sticky rice, crispy caramel and sweet red bean paste make the cake a symphony of textures and flavors. The crunchy caramel and chewy rice make each mouthful delicious.

Although simple to make, Haitang Cake demands careful attention to detail.

Perfecting the richness of the red bean paste without making it too rich, adding just enough lard to enhance flavor without overpowering it and flipping the cakes quickly and accurately take years of expertise and dedication.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     