Student volunteers dispense compassion on Songjiang's palliative care ward

When it comes to discussing death, many tend to tread lightly, shrouding the topic in euphemisms and hesitation. In the palliative care ward of the Zhongshan Subdistrict Community Health Service Center in Songjiang, however, a group of volunteers engages with life and death head-on. Here, volunteers dedicate their time and hearts to ensuring terminally ill patients experience dignity and comfort in their final days.

Among these volunteers is a steadfast team from the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, whose presence has become a fixture on the ward. These students and teachers are more than occasional visitors; they are integral members of the caregiving community, providing consistent support and companionship to patients.

A lifelong lesson in compassion

Every Wednesday and Saturday afternoon, nurse Feng Yue prepares for the arrival of the student volunteers from the institute. These afternoons, usually quiet, gain a touch of vibrancy and warmth when the volunteers are present.

The volunteer group originates from the university's Life Care Club, founded by Associate Professor Chen Yan of the Marxism Institute, inspired by student interest in the meaning of life. In a 2021 online lecture about exploring life's significance, students expressed a desire for more education on life and death. This prompted Chen and Pan Hong, the head of the university's Psychological Counseling Center, to establish the club.

The club offers various activities, including life education board games, workshops and film screenings. The response was overwhelming – 200 students signed up, necessitating a two-day interview process. Through these activities, students not only engage in life education but also extend their learning beyond the campus.

In May 2023, the Zhongshan Subdistrict Community Health Service Center collaborated with the university to celebrate International Nurses Day and launched the "Life Education Base," marking the palliative care volunteer program as a long-term partnership. The program has also helped students, including one who joined to reconcile his regrets at not properly saying goodbye to his grandfather.

Palliative care aims to ease the suffering of terminal patients by managing pain and discomfort while providing holistic support. Before entering the ward, students undergo desensitization training to help them acclimate to the environment. Despite this, the experience can be overwhelming.

One student, upon entering the ward for the first time, was struck by how much a patient reminded him of his great-grandmother. This prompted a realization about the preciousness of time and the importance of expressing love and gratitude to loved ones. He visited his great-grandmother as soon as possible and captured a touching photo of them holding hands.