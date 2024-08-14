﻿
Feature / District

City's largest dorm-style rental project launches

SHINE
  15:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
The Ease Living - Songjiang Zhongshan Community's commercial street will offer services such as a supermarket, Chinese fast food restaurant, fruit store, pharmacy, and hair salon.
SHINE
  15:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
City's largest dorm-style rental project launches

The grand opening of the Ease Living - Songjiang Zhongshan Community took place recently, marking the official launch of Shanghai's first heavy-asset dormitory-style rental community.

The community covers over 18,000 square meters and includes over 1,100 square meters of shared public space and five major outdoor social areas. It features three dormitory buildings with 438 multi-person rooms in 4-person, 6-person and 8-person configurations. Each room has independent lockers and a four-partitioned bathroom. Additional amenities include a communal kitchen, public laundry room, shared gym and 24-hour free drinking water.

The community's commercial street, nearing completion, will offer services such as a supermarket, Chinese fast food restaurant, fruit store, pharmacy and hair salon. Residential units and public spaces have undergone pre-operation testing to ensure comprehensive management and professional services, aiming to provide high-quality, multi-level rental housing per Songjiang District's principle of "industry-city integration, job-residence balance and diverse livability."

The community was developed by Ease Living Group, a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises. The company is China's leading affordable rental housing asset management platform, providing housing solutions for over 300 enterprises and high-quality living for over 100,000 young professionals.

"Songjiang Zhongshan Community has over 400 dormitory-style rooms available on the Suishenban platform, offering more than 2,700 beds in total," said Wu Tao, co-chief executive of Ease Living Group.

The community aims to attract young talent to Songjiang and the G60 Sci-tech Innovation Corridor, contributing to the district's economic and social development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     