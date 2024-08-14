City's largest dorm-style rental project launches

The grand opening of the Ease Living - Songjiang Zhongshan Community took place recently, marking the official launch of Shanghai's first heavy-asset dormitory-style rental community.

The community covers over 18,000 square meters and includes over 1,100 square meters of shared public space and five major outdoor social areas. It features three dormitory buildings with 438 multi-person rooms in 4-person, 6-person and 8-person configurations. Each room has independent lockers and a four-partitioned bathroom. Additional amenities include a communal kitchen, public laundry room, shared gym and 24-hour free drinking water.

The community's commercial street, nearing completion, will offer services such as a supermarket, Chinese fast food restaurant, fruit store, pharmacy and hair salon. Residential units and public spaces have undergone pre-operation testing to ensure comprehensive management and professional services, aiming to provide high-quality, multi-level rental housing per Songjiang District's principle of "industry-city integration, job-residence balance and diverse livability."

The community was developed by Ease Living Group, a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises. The company is China's leading affordable rental housing asset management platform, providing housing solutions for over 300 enterprises and high-quality living for over 100,000 young professionals.

"Songjiang Zhongshan Community has over 400 dormitory-style rooms available on the Suishenban platform, offering more than 2,700 beds in total," said Wu Tao, co-chief executive of Ease Living Group.

The community aims to attract young talent to Songjiang and the G60 Sci-tech Innovation Corridor, contributing to the district's economic and social development.