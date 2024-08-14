Admission Letters: Class of 2024is ready for their educational journey

As the class of 2024 receives their admission letters, these first gifts from universities are filled with expectations and good wishes. Let's take a look at the unique and thoughtful designs from several universities in Songjiang University Town.

Shanghai International Studies University SISU's 2024 admission letter continues the theme of "Letters to the Future," symbolizing the start of a university life full of possibilities. The cover features SISU blue, representing the university's inclusive spirit and global perspective. A golden wax seal with the university's emblem and embossed gold lettering adds a touch of romance. Inside, there's a signature stamp from President Li Yansong and the university's seal, conveying hopes for each new student. The package includes a wooden folding fan, a mystery box with one of four mascot "Te Wen Tun" keychains and a SISU postcard.

Donghua University Opening Donghua University's package, the first thing you see is a felt bag designed by Donghua's student team. The red satin organic wool felt bag with a brass Donghua logo clasp is unique. Inside is the much-anticipated admission letter, along with a gift set, symbolizing a journey of discovery.

East China University of Political Science and Law ECUPL's admission letter is designed in the university's signature red, featuring a tri-fold, irregular cut design that is both functional and collectible. The gold-embossed emblem of Taofen Building and Mingzhu Building symbolizes a bright future. Included is a list of 55 classic books chosen by President Ye Qing, each with a QR code for easy access.

Shanghai University of International Business and Economics SUIBE's admission package includes a stylish blue and red felt bag. Inside are two custom metal bookmarks featuring campus landmarks, designed by students, and gifts of e-books from the president. The admission letter itself is a striking deep red with a custom illustration of the campus, filled with vibrant colors and youthful energy.

Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance SLUAF's 2024 admission letter package is mainly red, featuring the main gate of the Shangchuan Road campus on the front and the Xulun Building on the back. This symbolizes the university's welcoming spirit and commitment to innovation. The letter itself is golden yellow with images of the Wenxiang Road campus and the Accounting Museum of China on the back, reflecting the university's rich heritage and forward-looking spirit.

Shanghai University of Engineering Science SUES's admission letter incorporates elements of the university's iconic buildings with a unique art deco perspective, showcasing the school's cultural heritage. The package includes two special postcards – one expressing gratitude to the student's family and the other for the student to write a message to their future self.