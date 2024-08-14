The night is young: A guide to beat the heat this summer

Songjiang, famed for its rich cultural legacy and scenic beauty, provides a variety of night-time activities ideal for people who want to escape the heat.

As the heat of midsummer intensifies, daytime outings become less appealing. Fortunately, Songjiang, known for its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty, offers an array of night-time activities perfect for those looking to explore without the sun's glare. Here's a guide to some of the best night attractions in Songjiang:

Shanghai Film Park Shanghai Film Park's "Huanghe Road," also known as the filming location for the popular series "Blossoms," has opened its gates. Visitors can immerse themselves in the nostalgia of 1990s Shanghai, with its iconic neon signs and vibrant restaurant facades. Additionally, the park will host a themed lantern festival, transforming the area into a dazzling wonderland of lights and colors.

Shanghai Happy Valley Get ready for an electrifying summer party and a musical wave at Shanghai Happy Valley. With over 100 rides and attractions and more than 40 performances, the park promises endless entertainment. One ticket grants unlimited access, so dive into the fun and enjoy a memorable evening.

Shanghai Shimao Elf City Theme Park Experience a magical journey under the colorful lights at Shimao Elf City Theme Park. From now until September 1, the "Deep Pit Secret Land" night tour is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4pm. One ticket allows access to Smurfs Park for 11 hours of indoor, sun-free fun.

Shanghai Jegoplay Too Pancoat Park Moon Lake Shanghai Jegoplay Too Pancoat Park's night activities are a summer highlight. Here, visitors can enjoy a cool sunset concert, stroll through the bustling night market and soak in the relaxed atmosphere of a summer evening.