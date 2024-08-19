Young man helps promote his adopted village of Huizhong

The six preserved villages along the south of Dazhi River in Pujiang Town, Minhang District are entering full-blown rural revitalization in ecology, culture, talent gathering, and industrial and agricultural growth.



Among them, Huizhong Village is becoming an Internet sensation where people can go camping and hold parties, and animals are befriended and well-treated.

Chen Xiangqian, a youngster from Taiwan, relocated to Huizhong last summer. Now he is the supervisor and manager of Xicun, a forest economy model space.

"I've been in the trade of public welfare for more than one decade, saving stray animals," Chen said. "I visited many rural places in China and finally chose to settle in Huizhong."

He performed trap-neuter-release on stray animals, and at first caused confusion among villagers.

"They thought we were hurting the cats and dogs," Chen said.

He made friends with a kind grandmother who raises pets but was afraid of stray animals, for she was once hurt by a stray dog.

Chen explained the reason behind his project and won her support. The grandmother introduced the benefits of what he was doing to other villagers.

Within a year, the team rescued about 30 stray animals, who were either fostered or adopted, and the risk of stray animals hurting villagers was greatly reduced.

The young man is now a new resident of Huizhong and closely bonded with the villagers. He is planning to develop some pet welfare projects, which offer people emotional rewards and is thought highly of especially by young people.

"We will contact accommodation institutes and people for adoption of those rescued stray animals, through adoption day events, pet friendly fairs and concerts, to engage pet lovers and young people," Chen said.

A musician as well, Chen has composed some touching lyrics for his second hometown – Huizhong.

He has founded a rural folk band with a group of young musicians. They hold concerts in the forest which are usually attended by music lovers, motorcyclists and pet-owners with their cats and dogs.