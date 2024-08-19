Water garden lights up as part of the 'Shanghai Summer' activities

News in brief

Neighborhood facelift

A neighborhood renovation project that lasted for seven-and-a-half months in the Gaohua Residential Area has just finished. The Gaohua area, built in the 1950s and boasting a resident number of 2,000 households, is one of the most densely populated large neighborhood in the old Minhang area.

New pocket parks

Twenty new pocket parks will be added to Minhang's afforestation project. Two of them, at the northeast and northwest corners of the intersection of Xiqin Road and G60 Highway, will be formed on previously vacant land. One will promote righteous officialdom through posters of poetry, prose and cultural classics on honesty and integrity. The other, featuring mainly trident maple trees, will appeal to residents with its vibrant colored foliage and flowers. Renovation of the two sites will begin in September and they are expected to open by year-end.

Dream Gala turns 1

Dream Gala, a shopping center noted for its upstairs ocean world in Minhang's Meilong Town is celebrating its first anniversary this summer, attracting families with children to its oceanic wonderland. The Skysea Aquarium, Shanghai's first-ever "sky aquarium," takes up the fifth and sixth floors of Dream Gala. Since the aquarium opened to the public last July, it has had received more than 100,000 visitors.

Commuter bus

The Hongqiao Central Business District North Ring Route bus line, the first customer-tailored bus line in Minhang, started operations on July 29 for people working in the CBD. The commuter bus line, taking less than half an hour even in peak traffic hours, links multiple office complexes such as Zhongjun Plaza, Xiexin Center and Zhengrong Center along its line between Hongqiao West Traffic Center to Boheng Road and Shenchang Road N. Station. Tickets cost 2 yuan (30 US cents) for the service.

Daycare classes

Summer vacation daycare classes launched in Gumei Subdistrict are benefiting more than 400 children. The volunteer services from July to August have been supported by volunteers including primary and secondary school teachers, university students and social corporation office workers. Topics for the classes range from traditional culture, tips for sports and exercises, art education and anti-fraud education.