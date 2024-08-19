Young ideas translate into bustling urban lifestyle

While Minhang's political advisers are encouraging the creation of a bustling urban life for residents, some communities in the district's Xinzhuang Town are manifesting their lifestyle with youthful vigor and culture.



The Change Xin Community is among the first batch of certified talent departments. A neighborhood celebrated for cohabitation with pets, sports, socialization and culture, its tenants are mostly around the age of 30.

Some of its buildings have graffiti on walls and an industry-style gallery – the U Box – exhibits artwork by artists in residency.

"Recently a paper-cutting artist in residency invited young tenants in the community to join in the artistic creation. Their works will be exhibited in the gallery next month," said a spokesperson for Change Xin Community.

There are coffee stores, snack booths and a sports ground where young people can skateboard.

The Balance, a renovated commercial block from a former neglected street, now attracts visitors into its bustling market, snack booths, eateries and handicraft fair.

Public spaces have been allocated for street artists to give performances.

A Van Gogh bakery museum in the commercial block has gained online fame with its sunflower murals and vintage wooden shelves displaying bread.

"We also like its night life. We can explore its snacks and enrich our social life," said a resident.