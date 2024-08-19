﻿
Feature / District

Young ideas translate into bustling urban lifestyle

Zhang Yutong Yang Yang
  15:13 UTC+8, 2024-08-19       0
Young people in Xinzhuang Town manifest their urban lifestyle through their vigor and culture with the Change Xin Community among the first batch of certified talent departments.
Zhang Yutong Yang Yang
  15:13 UTC+8, 2024-08-19       0

While Minhang's political advisers are encouraging the creation of a bustling urban life for residents, some communities in the district's Xinzhuang Town are manifesting their lifestyle with youthful vigor and culture.

The Change Xin Community is among the first batch of certified talent departments. A neighborhood celebrated for cohabitation with pets, sports, socialization and culture, its tenants are mostly around the age of 30.

Some of its buildings have graffiti on walls and an industry-style gallery – the U Box – exhibits artwork by artists in residency.

"Recently a paper-cutting artist in residency invited young tenants in the community to join in the artistic creation. Their works will be exhibited in the gallery next month," said a spokesperson for Change Xin Community.

There are coffee stores, snack booths and a sports ground where young people can skateboard.

The Balance, a renovated commercial block from a former neglected street, now attracts visitors into its bustling market, snack booths, eateries and handicraft fair.

Public spaces have been allocated for street artists to give performances.

A Van Gogh bakery museum in the commercial block has gained online fame with its sunflower murals and vintage wooden shelves displaying bread.

"We also like its night life. We can explore its snacks and enrich our social life," said a resident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     