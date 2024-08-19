A bittersweet journey of coffee and cultural exchange

A half century development of the coffee industry in a border city in Yunnan Province could not have been accomplished without pairing assistance from Shanghai.

In a resettlement neighborhood in Baoshan City, Yunnan Province, villagers dance to welcome their guests, who are pairing aid officials from Minhang District, Shanghai. The villagers used to live in the mountains, in cottages that let in the wind and rain. National policies and East-West cooperation projects supported them and more people moved away from the mountains. "Next, we'll help them develop the economy and increase job opportunities," said Ge Jikun, a pairing assistance official from Shanghai. From coffee beans to industrial parks, Baoshan and Minhang empower each other and are each other's beneficiary.

People in Baoshan City, Yunnan Province work hard to boost the local industrial and agricultural development. Ti Gong

Coffee beans from Baoshan City in southwest China's Yunnan Province have strengthened its connection with Shanghai since the 1970s.

In the 1970s, 231 youths from Shanghai, were dispatched to the Lujiangba flatland in Baoshan to help develop the local coffee industry. Their dormitory buildings still remain. In 2012, Minhang established its pairing aid relationship with Baoshan. In 2017, the district's direct assistance reached Baoshan's Longyang District, Shidian County. Longling County and Changning County. In particular, Lujiang Town in Longyang has been successfully transformed into a coffee-themed town. Nicknamed the "No. 1 Coffee Village" in China, Xinzhai Village in Lujiang has a coffee plantation area of about 13,600 mu (906.7 hectares), and boasts the largest Coffea arabica plantation area nationwide. Annually the village processes about 6,000 tons of raw coffee beans. In spite of the success, the village's coffee industry once plunged into a dilemma: The volatile price of the raw coffee beans prevented farmers from coffee plantation. They considered replacing coffee trees with other crops. Some villagers asked why, if a cup of coffee sells for more than 30 yuan (US$4.2) in Shanghai, their high-quality coffee beans only sold for several yuan per 500 grams. Zhu Xuhui, an official from Minhang, was appointed deputy head of the agricultural and rural bureau of Longyang for two years. "During my tenure in Baoshan, I experienced regional, cultural and lifestyle differences between Baoshan and Shanghai, and morphed into a better person," Zhu recalled. Adapting to a border city from a metropolis was both a challenge and a rewarding experience. "I've noticed that people in Baoshan liked to eat 'bitter food.' Foods tasting bitter such as sow thistles and balsam pears frequently appeared on their dining table. They can reduce both heat and toxins inside the body and help build a healthy physique. Their dining preference shows their respect for nature and a simple lifestyle," Zhu said.