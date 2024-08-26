A dizzying number of things to do in Jing'an

Traditional Chinese wedding ceremonies, food festivals and carnivals definitely make Jing'an District the place to see and be seen as summer winds down.

Chinese roots exploration On August 3, young people of Chinese descent from abroad visited Jing'an Culture Center to explore the area's rich cultural heritage.

They attentively listened as staff explained the history and artistry behind each exhibit, and were impressed by the depth and richness of Chinese culture and its long-standing traditions. The visit included a baozi workshop, where participants eagerly shaped dough into traditional Chinese buns under the guidance of Fang Zheng, a master of the "Luyangcun Dim Sum Making" technique. One participant, whose family lives in Spain, said, "Every Chinese New Year, we gather as a family to make baozi and steamed dumplings. My parents say it's a Chinese tradition that symbolizes family unity and prosperity. Today's baozi-making experience was incredible. It's not just a treat, but also a way to deepen my connection with and understanding of traditional Chinese culture." This event gave them a thorough experience about China's rich cultural heritage, helping them become ambassadors and practitioners of Chinese culture.









Major construction projects Construction has begun on four major housing projects in Jing'an, with a total investment of more than 16 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion).

The largest share of this investment is allocated to an urban renewal project in Beizhan Subdistrict. This initiative will see 11 billion yuan dedicated to the preservation, renovation, and new construction of 146,000 square meters of property. Among the project's highlights are the restoration of historic buildings and cultural heritage sites, encompassing 3,000 square meters. In addition to the urban renewal effort, the remaining three projects include two commercial residential complexes and a new affordable rental housing development aimed at attracting and supporting young professionals.

Cosmetic carnival The 2024 Shanghai International Cosmetic Carnival began this month in Jing'an, bringing a burst of vibrant beauty trends to the city's summer scene.

As part of the citywide Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, the event features over 40 leading beauty brands from around the world. Through October, the carnival will highlight new product launches, brand showcases and exclusive sales. Key events this August include L'Occitane's new product launch on August 5, Dior's pop-up event at Zhangyuan Garden on August 10 and 11, and Clarins' temporary exhibition at Shanghai Exhibition Center from August 31 to September 2. Major malls are also participating with special promotions. Jiuguang Department Store is offering up to 70 percent off select beauty products during its "summer sale." Plaza 66 is hosting a "spend-and get-gift" event, while HKRI Taikoo Hui features a range of promotions including points redemptions, instant discounts and lucky draws.





Food feast The "Savor Shanghai: Exquisite Haipai Food Festival" has begun at Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World as part of the citywide Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season.

At the opening ceremony, Jing'an officials released a set of new policies to support local catering businesses and launched "Jing'an Canteen Week." The week will run through December, showcasing a variety of fine dining spots in Jing'an, including Black Pearl and Michelin-rated restaurants. The event will offer special deals, discount packages and promotions, with a total of 200 restaurants joining the event throughout the year.





Lawn concert Under the summer night breeze, Zhongxing Park hosted a lively lawn concert. The event opened with street performer Luo Xiaoluo, who enchanted the audience with songs like "As Desired," "So Many People in This World" and "Moonlight in the City." The stage was then filled with a variety of performers who kept the energy high.

A highlight of the evening was a special performance by over 100 students from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. They were in Shanghai for the 2024 Jing'an Bachu Handin-Hand Summer Camp. These students showcased folk dances and songs, celebrating the beauty of cultural integration. During their summer camp, the students also engaged in walking tours to explore Shanghai's history and culture, and participated in workshops to learn traditional crafts, including making cheongsam buttons and shadow puppets.

Uncle Daniel Popular cartoon character Uncle Daniel has made his debut in Shanghai.

Created by a collective of Asian artists led by Yoki Ming, Uncle Daniel has become a favorite in cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei and Bangkok. An 11-meter-tall statue of Uncle Daniel, holding a baguette and coffee while walking a corgi, has been unveiled at the North Square of HKRI Taikoo Hui mall. The installation will be on display until September 22. Meanwhile, the mall's South Garden now hosts the "Uncle Daniel's Condo" exhibition, which offers visitors a chance to engage with his unique lifestyle philosophy. The exhibition will run until October 31 and features four distinct areas: a living room designed for urban dwellers to "find themselves," an immersive gaming zone representing virtual spaces, a vibrant art and fashion area and CASA series furniture by emerging artists.

