LaLiga exhibition kicks off at Nanxiang Incity Mega

The exhibition allows visitors to immerse themselves in the world of LaLiga, known as one of the world’s top football leagues. Various interactive devices recreate the LaLiga scenes of competition, friendship and glory.

In its first stop of a nationwide tour, the exhibition also commemorates the 4th anniversary of Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega.

A LaLiga-themed exhibition opened on August 2 at the Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega to offer visitors an integrated consumption experience of commerce, culture, tourism and sports.

Located on the first floor of the shopping mall, the main exhibition venue is divided into nine sections that provide a detailed look at the history and evolution of the Spanish league and its clubs.

Among them are an exhibition wall in tribute to LaLiga’s celebrated players, a player tunnel, jersey displays and a pop-up store.

Shanghai resident Dai Yingqi said that as a big fan of Real Madrid CF, he went out of his way from Minhang District to see the exhibition.

“I’m excited to see the signature jerseys of LaLiga,” he said.

Resident Li Tianyi was most attracted to the simulated El Clásico dressing room which was displayed at the exhibition.

To celebrate the mall’s 4th anniversary, LaLiga has also released a limited collective passport titled Mega × LaLiga for football fans and will invite football stars to the mall to interact with local fans.

It is not surprising that Nanxiang Incity Mega has been chosen as the first stop of the exhibition’s China tour.

Liu Pan, an official with the mall, said that the shopping mall has been developed into a key urban sports hub in the city, which boasts various sports facilities such as running tracks, a basketball court, a football field and an ice rink.

Meanwhile, with over 200 million social media fans, the cultural heritage and historical legacy of LaLiga have also nurtured countless football stars and classic events, and conveyed the spirit of sports to fans around the world.

“To some extent, Nanxiang Incity Mega’s athletic genes are very compatible with LaLiga,” Liu said.

Luca Sandron, representative of LaLiga China Office, said that they hope to convey the emotions and values of LaLiga to football fans around the world.

“What we have is not just football, but also the joy of the game,” Sandron said.

“We hope that LaLiga clubs can get closer to Chinese fans.”