Jing'an conference underscores China's eSports dominance

The 2024 Global eSports Games kicked off in Jing'an recently, drawing a host of industry leaders and experts from across the world.



At the conference with the theme of "Boundless Competition, Creating the Future Together," the focus was on the growing globalization of eSports and its potential for international collaboration.

The event saw the signing of a strategic cooperation memorandum by several key organizations, including the Electronic Sports Committee of the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association, the Jing'an Culture and Tourism Bureau, the Esports Association of Hong Kong, the Macau E-Sports Federation, and the Malaysia Electronic Sports Federation.

This agreement marks a significant step in fostering global partnerships within the eSports industry. It outlines plans for extensive collaboration in several crucial areas, including industry research, data application, talent cultivation and brand promotion.

A major highlight of the conference was the announcement that the prestigious CS:GO Major, organized by Perfect World, will take place in Shanghai at the end of the year. This will be the first time the CS:GO Major to be hosted in Asia, a move anticipated to significantly elevate Shanghai's status as a premier eSports hub.

The conference also unveiled the "China eSports Industry Report for January-June 2024," which underscores China's dominant position in the global eSports landscape.

According to the report, China leads the world in eSports user numbers and industry revenue. Between January and June 2024, the country's eSports sector generated 12 billion yuan (US$1.68 billion), marking a 4.43-percent increase from the previous year. The number of eSports users in China grew to about 490 million, representing a 0.52-percent year-on-year increase.

In addition to celebrating industry achievements, the conference addressed the challenges and opportunities within the eSports sector.

Xiao Hong, chairman of Perfect World, spoke about the potential for global expansion but also highlighted ongoing issues such as the industry's relatively short history, a shortage of talent and the need for more regulation. He stressed the importance of developing a dual-cycle growth model to drive high-quality industry development.

Jing'an has been actively developing its eSports ecosystem, with nearly 100 gaming and eSports companies established in the district over the past five years.

This includes major players such as Riot Games and Electronic Arts, top event production companies such as VSPO, TJ Sports and NEOTV, and renowned eSports clubs EDG and JDG.

Jing'an's commitment to developing a vibrant eSports community is also reflected in its role as Shanghai's first and only national-level big data industry base. The district has attracted a pool of skilled professionals and established partnerships with local universities such as Shanghai University, Shanghai Theatre Academy and Shanghai Vancouver Film School to support talent development in the eSports and gaming sectors.

In 2023, Jing'an solidified its commitment to the industry by establishing a strategic cooperation with the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association. The district also became the home of the China eSports Industry Research Institute and the China eSports Industry Research Expert Committee, bolstering its role as a key player in the sector.

Looking to the future, Jing'an is poised to further enhance its support for the eSports industry through a series of policy initiatives.

These measures will include substantial financial incentives for new eSports and gaming companies that set up operations in the district. Qualifying companies can receive up to 10 million yuan in start-up funding, up to 5 million yuan for housing and renovation expenses, and additional performance rewards of up to 10 million yuan.