Yuanying Pagoda treasures on show at Shanghai Museum

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the restoration and archaeological discoveries at Songjiang's Yuanying Pagoda, the Shanghai Museum is hosting the exhibition "A Towering Treasure House: Relics of the Yuanying Pagoda in Shanghai." Running through November 11, the free exhibition offers a unique window into the history of ancient Shanghai and the rich cultural heritage of Jiangnan.

Yuanying Pagoda, the tallest ancient pagoda in Shanghai, is renowned for its architectural significance and the wealth of artifacts uncovered during its excavation. Originally built in 1388 during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and later relocated in 1444, the pagoda has yielded a treasure trove of relics, including gold and silver Buddhist statues sealed in its underground chambers.

Standing 47 meters tall, the seven-tiered pagoda exemplifies the pavilion-style architecture of the Jiangnan region, with intricate brick carvings and inscriptions from the Ming Dynasty adorning its structure. A restoration project in the 1990s led to the discovery of over 1,000 artifacts, ranging from the Southern Dynasties (420-589)to the Qing period (1644-1911). Among these were jade pieces, bronzes, coins, and a rare collection of Yuan and Ming dynasty (1271-1644) jade artifacts.

The exhibition is divided into three sections: "The Ancient Xilin Pagoda: Major Discoveries," "Lasting Benevolence and Auspicious Signs," and "The World of Mortals: Everyday Life and Folk Culture," featuring 300 artifacts.

Some of the most important finds are displayed, including the treasure vase from the top of the pagoda's spire and key items from the heavenly and earthly chambers. Shaped like a long trumpet, wider at the base and narrower at the top, the vase is adorned with silver scripture boxes, copper boxes marked with symbols of fortune, wealth, longevity and happiness, as well as statues, coins, and other items.

The Yuanying Pagoda yielded a significant number of Buddhist statues, pagodas and ritual objects, along with inscribed votive texts and cherished personal items or valuable treasures that were donated by the public during the construction and renovation of the ancient tower.

Additionally, a large number of ornaments and treasures made from gold, silver, glass, crystal, jade, as well as coins, were discovered. These were likely beloved possessions and valuable treasures of the devotees, offered to be enshrined within the pagoda.