Playgrounds to Paris: the rise of China's star hurdler Xu Zhuoyi

"Xu had something special," Fang recalled. "He wasn't just physically gifted; he had a mental toughness that you don't often see in someone so young. He was determined, focused and willing to push himself to the limit."

Xu's potential became increasingly clear and, by 2015, his talent had also caught the eye of Fang Shuiquan, a renowned hurdles coach from Shanghai No. 2 Sports School. Fang was invited to observe Xu during a practice session, and it did not take long for the experienced coach to recognize that the young athlete had the makings of a future star.

This early recognition was the beginning of Xu's formal introduction to athletics. By the time he entered middle school, Xu was already dedicating more time to sports under the guidance of coach Zhang Fan at Songjiang No. 7 Middle School. Zhang quickly identified hurdling as a natural fit for Xu, given his tall, lean physique and quick reflexes. What began as general training soon became more focused, as Xu started to specialize in hurdles.

"Xu Zhuoyi was always lively and active," his father says. "When the coaches saw him, they knew he had potential. They were impressed by his physical abilities and his spirited nature, even though he was a bit smaller than some of the other kids."

As a child, Xu was known for his boundless energy and love of sports. From the time he could walk, it seemed he would rather be running. His natural talent for movement did not go unnoticed, especially when coaches from Songjiang No. 7 Middle School visited Fangta Primary School to scout for young athletes.

In the quiet village of Xuyao, nestled within Shanghai's Songjiang District, a young boy named Xu Zhuoyi unknowingly began a journey that would take him from local playgrounds to the world's greatest sporting arenas. What started as a simple love of running and jumping would soon grow into a lifelong pursuit, propelling Xu into the spotlight as one of China's most promising athletes in the 110-meter hurdles.

At just 13 years old, Xu made the significant leap to professional training, joining the Shanghai No. 2 Sports School under Fang's mentorship. For Xu, the transition was not only about training more rigorously; it was about pursuing something he truly loved. "Many people think track training is boring," Xu said, reflecting on his early years. "But I've always found it enjoyable. From running to hurdling, I've always had fun. It's never been a chore for me."

Xu's hard work soon began to pay off. In 2018, at just 15 years old, he claimed his first major title, winning the Youth Hurdles Championship at the 16th Shanghai Games.

"Xu has incredible mental strength," Fang said. "In that race, he didn't just win because he was fast. He won because he had the determination to push through, even when the race got tough. He's always had that unshakeable desire to be the best."

This mental toughness became a defining characteristic of Xu's athletic career. His ability to stay focused under pressure, to push himself beyond his limits and to bounce back from setbacks quickly set him apart from his peers.

As Xu continued to train and compete, his reputation in the track and field community began to grow. His performances at national competitions earned him recognition as one of China's most promising young hurdlers. In 2023, he solidified his status with a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, clocking in at 13.39 seconds. Later that year, he earned a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 13.50 seconds.

Despite these successes, Xu remained his own toughest critic. After the Asian Games, where he fell short of securing a gold medal, Xu expressed his disappointment publicly, apologizing to his coaches and teammates for not meeting his own high standards. "I feel like I let everyone down," he said in a post-race interview. "I didn't live up to my potential, and that's something I have to work on."

Xu's drive to improve and his unwillingness to settle for anything less than the best became a recurring theme in his career. His coach Fang said that Xu's ambition often pushed him to set higher and higher goals for himself, always striving to reach new heights.

In 2024, Xu's hard work and determination culminated in a standout performance at the National Athletics Grand Prix. Throughout the competition, he consistently dominated the 110-meter hurdles, winning multiple events and setting personal bests. His crowning achievement came in Chongqing, where he clocked a personal best of 13.22 seconds, securing his qualification for the Paris Olympics.

Xu's time of 13.22 seconds placed him fourth in the national rankings, just behind some of China's most celebrated athletes, including Liu Xiang, Xie Wenjun and Shi Dongpeng.

"Qualifying for the Olympics was a dream come true," Xu says. "But it's just the beginning. There's still so much more I want to achieve."

Xu's Olympic debut, however, came with its own set of challenges. In the highly competitive environment of the Games, Xu narrowly missed advancing to the finals, finishing his semifinal race in 13.48 seconds. While the result was a disappointment, Xu's performance on the global stage showcased his potential and resilience, earning him respect and recognition from competitors and spectators alike.

At just 21 years old, Xu has already achieved more than many athletes do in a lifetime. His journey from a small village in Songjiang to the world stage is a testament to his hard work, determination and love of the sport.

As he continues to train and compete, Xu remains focused on his long-term goals. His dream of becoming one of the world's top hurdlers is still very much alive and, with each race, he shortens the time to realizing that dream.

"Every race is a learning experience," Xu said. "I'm always looking for ways to improve, to get faster, and to be better. I know there's still a long way to go, but I'm ready for the challenge."