Unveiling Songjiang's hidden gems: the lotus pods of late summer

As summer's heat continues, Songjiang's parks offer a refreshing escape, with lotus ponds showcasing their seasonal charm. While the vibrant blossoms often steal the spotlight, the serene beauty of the lotus pods, quietly nestled among lush green leaves, is an equally captivating sight.

At Zuibaichi Park, lotus pods – ranging from vibrant green to mature and dried – create a tranquil, picturesque landscape. In Fangsong Sports Park, tender young pods stand proudly amid the fading blossoms, their delicate fragrance enhancing the sensory experience of a stroll along the pond's edge.

In addition to the natural beauty in Songjiang's parks, the Serene Water Lily World Exhibition at the 2024 Chenshan Botanical Garden is now open, featuring over 330 water lily species, including 14 new varieties. The exhibition showcases the garden's advancements in the collection, protection and innovation of water lily germplasm resources.

This year's exhibition includes more than 180 tropical water lilies and over 150 cold-resistant varieties, with standout newcomers including the Star Cloud water lily, Hasabadin water lily and Red Gown water lily. The garden has also expanded its star water plant displays, now featuring eight themed areas, including "Double Companionship," "Mountain and Water" and "Lotus Ripple."

The exhibition will also host events such as the Summer Goddess - Water Lily Gardening Lectures, where visitors can enjoy educational talks and on-site viewing, along with activities such as nature journaling.

As summer transitions into autumn, Songjiang's parks and the Chenshan Botanical Garden invite visitors to explore the subtle elegance of lotus pods and water lilies – hidden gems that carry a timeless allure long celebrated in Chinese poetry.





