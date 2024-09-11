﻿
Luze boosts crop yields with innovative product

Shanghai Luze Biotech Co "Yunleshou" crop yield booster is revolutionizing world agriculture with over 200 million mu of farms across China using this innovative product.
The "Yunleshou" crop yield booster is revolutionizing world agriculture.

Based in the Songjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Shanghai Luze Biotech Co Ltd's "Yunleshou" crop yield booster is revolutionizing world agriculture.

Over 200 million mu (13.3 million hectares) of farms in China currently use this product, which promotes root development, flower and fruit retention and crop resistance.

Since its inception in 2007 as a subsidiary of the Luyeyuan Group, Luze Biotech has expanded fast, now selling over 50 biopharmaceutical products across four major categories. Over the last three years, the company's concentration on innovation has resulted in an average annual sales growth rate of 23.99 percent.

In 2024, field trials demonstrated the usefulness of "Yunleshou." Potato yields climbed by 40.85 percent in Enshi, Hubei Province, while wheat yields grew by 43.8 percent in Yanjin County, Henan Province, following the application of the enhancer. These findings show Luze Biotech's contribution to increasing agricultural output and quality.

Looking ahead, Luze Biotech intends to develop a global crop yield enhancer R&D center in Songjiang, hoping to strengthen its market leadership by harnessing local expertise and resources.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
