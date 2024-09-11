Affordable ice cream helps beat heat in the district

Astemperatures soar, cold and frozen food and beverage products are flying off the refrigerated shelves, with a recent survey showing that affordable ice cream has taken the lead in Songjiang's iced products market. Traditional popsicles and newly introduced self-branded products have emerged as consumer favorites, driven by their affordability and nostalgic appeal.

At a popular cold drink wholesale store on Ledu Road, classic popsicles in flavors of salted water, mung bean and red bean are prominently displayed, priced from 1.6 to 2 yuan (US 23 - 37 cents). Nostalgic treats, such as large puddings and Bright Dairy ice bricks, priced around 5 yuan, are also seeing strong sales. The store owner noted a significant uptick in demand for these "old brands," with customers drawn to their cost-effectiveness and familiar flavors. "We're selling hundreds of units daily," one owner remarked.

Self-branded ice creams from online platforms are also gaining traction. At the Dingdong Maicai Wenshang station, custom-branded ice creams have been flying off the shelves, with peak sales nearing 100 boxes a day. Priced at about 19.9 yuan per box, with promotional items ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 yuan each, these products have seen sales surge by over 30 percent month-on-month. The Dingdong custom milk grape popsicle has quickly become a top seller, dominating the charts in its first month.

In addition to popsicles, ice cups are becoming a hit this summer. Dingdong Maicai's coffee-flavored ice cup has sold over a million units this year, reflecting a broader trend in convenience stores where ice cups paired with beverages are becoming a popular choice for beating the heat. This emerging "ice + X" trend is reshaping consumer habits, combining cold treats with various drinks.