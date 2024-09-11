Tasty pork dish brings diners to no-frills Sijing eatery

In the often-overlooked neighborhood of Sijing, Songjiang, lies a no-frills, local eatery known for serving up some of the most authentic Shanghai home-style dishes at affordable prices. The place is called Xionghua and the star of the menu is the Braised Pork Belly, a dish so popular that only 30 portions are made daily.

This dish is a delightful blend of traditional Hong Shao Rou (braised pork in brown sauce) and a local Shanghai specialty known as Zou You Rou (fried boiled pork). The pork belly, carefully selected for its perfect balance of lean and fatty layers, is first simmered, then crisped, and finally braised in a rich, savory sauce until it reaches a state of tender perfection. The result is a dish where the pork melts in your mouth, with a luxurious texture and deep flavor that's both satisfying and surprisingly light.

The dish's appeal lies in its simplicity and attention to detail. Each bite reveals a complex interplay of flavors – the sweetness is subtle, the soy-based sauce rich without overwhelming, and the pork itself, tender with a slight chewiness from the skin. Paired with a bowl of plain rice, it's a dish that embodies the essence of comfort food, making it clear why so many are willing to queue for a taste.

Address: No.2951 Husong Road, Songjiang District