﻿
Feature / District

Tasty pork dish brings diners to no-frills Sijing eatery

SHINE
  15:29 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
The popular dish at Xionghua in Sijing, Songjiang, is the Braised Pork Belly, a delightful blend of traditional Hong Shao Rou and a local Shanghai specialty known as Zou You Rou.
SHINE
  15:29 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
Tasty pork dish brings diners to no-frills Sijing eatery

Each mouthful of the braised pork belly unveils a rich interplay of flavors.

In the often-overlooked neighborhood of Sijing, Songjiang, lies a no-frills, local eatery known for serving up some of the most authentic Shanghai home-style dishes at affordable prices. The place is called Xionghua and the star of the menu is the Braised Pork Belly, a dish so popular that only 30 portions are made daily.

This dish is a delightful blend of traditional Hong Shao Rou (braised pork in brown sauce) and a local Shanghai specialty known as Zou You Rou (fried boiled pork). The pork belly, carefully selected for its perfect balance of lean and fatty layers, is first simmered, then crisped, and finally braised in a rich, savory sauce until it reaches a state of tender perfection. The result is a dish where the pork melts in your mouth, with a luxurious texture and deep flavor that's both satisfying and surprisingly light.

The dish's appeal lies in its simplicity and attention to detail. Each bite reveals a complex interplay of flavors – the sweetness is subtle, the soy-based sauce rich without overwhelming, and the pork itself, tender with a slight chewiness from the skin. Paired with a bowl of plain rice, it's a dish that embodies the essence of comfort food, making it clear why so many are willing to queue for a taste.

Address: No.2951 Husong Road, Songjiang District

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     