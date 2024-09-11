Songjiang firms excel in Shanghai's high-tech sector

A Batch of Songjiang enterprises have seen their technological projects make it to the list of "2024 Shanghai High-Tech Achievement Transformation Project Top 100."

Sinyang Semiconductor Materials and Junyi Industrial Automation made the top 10, demonstrating Songjiang's prominence in Shanghai's high-tech ecosystem.

Technology innovation drives Songjiang's success. Innovative projects in the top 100 address critical industry challenges and set new standards.

Sinyang Semiconductor Materials' top 10 project, a dry etching cleaning solution for IC manufacture, breaks the multinational giants' monopoly and sets a new semiconductor industry benchmark. Over 30 Chinese wafer production lines use the solution, demonstrating its importance.

Another top 100 entry, Shangshi Aviation's gas turbine starter, reduces primary shaft resistance and increases ignition efficiency with an innovative sealing ring design.

UnionTech's 3D printing equipment, driven by self-developed Polydevs software, plugs a domestic gap with autonomous calibration and variable spot size technology. These advancements improve printing stability, speed and accuracy.

LePure Biotech's single-use sterile mixing bag has superior gas barriers and biocompatibility, reducing China's biopharmaceutical imports and expanding its global market share.

The initiatives demonstrate successful commercialization from "1" to "100." They push technology boundaries and provide significant economic rewards.

Sales of Junyi Industrial Automation's energy battery module assembly line rose from 140 million yuan (US$19.72 million) in 2022 to 520 million yuan in 2024. Its products have been used by CATL and BYD, major new energy vehicle producers which require high-precision automation and sophisticated systems.

Yuyan Materials' thermally expandable microspheres, another top 100 winner, are breaking foreign monopolies with high expansion ratios and heat resistance. Sales are expected to reach 150 million yuan by 2024 as the technology is applied across industries.

Shanghai Ken Tools' R4222 miter saw, with its laser-guided cutting and innovative gear systems, addresses industry challenges and boosts profitability in construction and woodworking.

Since 2015, Songjiang has won 70 top 100 awards, including six in the top 10. These projects combine cutting-edge technology with market potential to boost Songjiang's high-quality growth.