Summer soothers: relax on rural tours of Songjiang's picturesque countryside

Songjiang District, known as the cultural cradle of Shanghai, offers a perfect summer retreat with its lush countryside, rich history, and immersive cultural experiences.
As summer's heat lingers in the city, many seek an escape to cooler, more tranquil surroundings. Songjiang District, known as the cultural cradle of Shanghai, offers a perfect retreat with its lush countryside, rich history, and immersive cultural experiences. Just a short drive from downtown Shanghai, Songjiang's rural areas invite visitors to step back in time and reconnect with nature. Here are five must-visit rural tours that showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of this charming district.

Summer soothers: relax on rural tours of Songjiang's picturesque countryside

Yexie beautiful countryside tour

Visitors start their journey at Maosheng Shan Fang at the eastern Yexie Town, a beautiful example of garden architecture in the Jiangnan (south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) style. The structures were built using materials from ancient Hui-style buildings dating back to the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911). Every beam and brick tells a story, offering a glimpse into China's architectural past.

The tour then moves to 88-Mu Tian, a rural homestay surrounded by rice fields and gardens that provides a unique opportunity to experience life in a traditional Chinese village. The stay is complemented by a visit to the Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience Hall, where visitors can engage with local crafts and traditions, from paper-cutting to silk weaving.

The tour culminates with a stop at the Rice Experience Hall, where participants can delve into the history and cultural significance of rice farming in the region.

Summer soothers: relax on rural tours of Songjiang's picturesque countryside

Dangli Pujiang rice culture tour

The journey begins at Youmi Farm at Shihudang Town, where visitors can explore lush rice paddies and learn about sustainable farming practices. The tour then takes guests to the Tianxin Rice Tea House, a charming venue where traditional rice tea is served. The highlight of the tour is a visit to the Shanghai Pujiang Headwaters Scenic Area, the point where the Huangpu River begins its journey. Here, visitors can witness the confluence of three rivers, a sight that has inspired poets and painters for centuries. The area is also home to historical landmarks such as the Chunshen Hall, which features wooden sculptures depicting important moments in Shanghai's history.

Summer soothers: relax on rural tours of Songjiang's picturesque countryside

Maogang autumn harvest tour

The "Embrace the fields, enjoy autumn harvest" tour begins in Huangqiao Village of Maogang Town, a modern agricultural village that has successfully integrated traditional farming with modern technology. Visitors can explore the village's farm museum and agricultural product experience center, which showcase the latest innovations in sustainable farming.

The journey continues to Maotian Wetland, a comprehensive agricultural tourism destination that combines wetland sightseeing, cultural exhibitions and recreational activities like fishing. The wetland, spanning over 100 hectares, is a haven for nature lovers and offers an array of outdoor activities, including birdwatching and nature walks.

Summer soothers: relax on rural tours of Songjiang's picturesque countryside

Xiaokunshan rice culture tour

Located in Xiaokunshan Town, this tour begins at the Rice Culture Experience Hall, a modern facility where visitors can observe the entire rice processing cycle from harvest to packaging. The tour then leads to the vast "10,000-Mu Field," where visitors can wander through endless rows of rice paddies and take in the serene beauty of the countryside.

Summer soothers: relax on rural tours of Songjiang's picturesque countryside

Chedun green village art tour

The tour begins at Songnan Countryside Park, one of Shanghai's first pilot suburban parks. The park has a riverside forest, rice fields and traditional Jiangnan-style buildings.

Next, visitors head to the Xiangdi Art Center, an innovative space where rural life meets modern art. The center's minimalist architecture, set against a backdrop of rice fields and waterways, creates a striking contrast that is both inspiring and serene.

The tour also includes a visit to the Printmaking Museum, where the rich tradition of Songjiang's silk-screen printing is on display. The museum offers hands-on experience, allowing visitors to try their hand at this ancient craft.

Finally, the tour concludes at Qingyang Book House, a cultural landmark located in the heart of Chedun Town. The book house in a beautifully restored historical building offers a quiet space to read and reflect.

