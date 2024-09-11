Chen Jiru and his invention of the "One-hand Teapot"

Born in the culturally rich region of Songjiang, Chen Jiru (1558-1639) was a prominent Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) scholar, writer, painter and calligrapher, renowned for his broad knowledge, artistic achievements and the invention of the "One-hand Teapot."

Like many ancient Chinese scholars, Chen had a deep appreciation for tea, but his love for tea was not merely an appreciation for its taste but a deep engagement with the culture surrounding it. He frequently visited the tea gardens of Sheshan, where he immersed himself in discussions on tea and philosophy. This passion led him to innovate within the tea culture of his time by designing the "One-hand Teapot," a small, elegantly crafted teapot that could be easily held and poured with one hand, offering both aesthetic pleasure and practical convenience.

Before Chen's innovation, teapots were generally large and cumbersome, reflecting a different style of tea drinking that emphasized quantity over quality. Chen's design marked a shift towards a more refined and contemplative approach to tea drinking, where the focus was on savoring the experience. The small size of the One-hand Teapot allowed tea drinkers to fully appreciate the aroma and taste of fine teas.

The teapot's design, characterized by its simplicity and rounded form, was inspired by the natural beauty of Sheshan, which Chen often depicted in his art. Recognizing the potential of this design, Chen collaborated with the famed potter Shi Dabin, a master of Yixing clay teapots. Shi took Chen's concept and brought it to life, creating a teapot that was not only functional but also a work of art. The One-hand Teapot soon became popular among the literati, symbolizing a refined taste and an appreciation for the harmonious relationship between nature, art and daily life.

One notable example of this collaboration is a small Yixing teapot made of white clay, known as the "Melon-shaped Teapot" (白泥瓜梭壶). The teapot's design is a testament to the artistic synergy between Chen and Shi and marks a significant milestone in the history of Yixing teapots.