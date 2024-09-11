Yangtze group launches G60 Innovation Eye project

﻿
The G60 Eye of Science and Technology Innovation launched on August 28, marking a major step forward for the Shanghai Yangtze River Delta G60 S&T Innovation Development Group.
The G60 Eye of Science and Technology Innovation in the Yangtze River Delta launched in Songjiang recently, marking a major step forward for the Shanghai Yangtze River Delta G60 S&T Innovation Development Group.

Initiated by Songjiang District, the group focuses on developing and operating industrial parks. The Innovation Eye, covering about 730,000 square meters, is its first major project.

Designed to drive technological innovation and industrial growth, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, the project is expected to create a vibrant industrial cluster.

The first phase of the Eye comprises 12 office buildings and three towers. The project has attracted strong market interest, with several tech companies signing investment agreements. Wang Jinhua, chairman of YouSai KeChuang Group, highlighted the Yangtze River Delta G60 S&T Corridor's geographical and policy advantages as what had attracted the company.

The Eye will offer 850,000 sqm of office space, 380,000 sqm of commercial complexes and 120,000 sqm of apartments. It aims to attract 1,000 to 1,200 enterprises and accommodate around 100,000 employees.

The group is also advancing its light asset strategy with the launch of the G60 Innovation Service Ecosystem. This initiative will provide comprehensive innovation services for regional enterprises.

The group announced plans to collaborate with strategic partners to offer full-lifecycle services for cities, parks and enterprises, to optimize ecosystems through standardized, international products.

You Yang, chairman of the group, said the corridor's contributions over the past eight years include generating one-fifteenth of China's gross domestic profit. Building on this success, the group plans to establish a "Yangtze River Delta G60 Enterprise Database" to facilitate the flow of high-quality information.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
