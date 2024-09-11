Jiuting Town enhances cognitive care for elderly

Jiuting Town in Songjiang District is advancing care services for its elderly residents with cognitive impairments, by integrating specialized institutions, upgrading living environments and offering targeted community services.

A female resident surnamed Liu praised the local amenities: "The photo studio here brings back memories of old Shanghai, and the small games help us seniors maintain our motor skills."

The Homeland Photo Studio is part of the Jiuting Town Comprehensive Elderly Service Center, catering specifically to seniors with dementia.

In recent years, Jiuting Town has prioritized creating a dementia-friendly environment by embedding professional services within the community. Ji Ping, director of the Jiuting Town Community Construction Office, highlighted the recent opening of an elderly care home with a dementia care project offering 12 beds. The facility connects residents to medical resources from the community health service center and district hospital, with 10 individuals already receiving medical referrals. Additionally, 170 nursing staff members have been trained to provide specialized care for cognitive decline.

Community activities are a key part of the initiative, participants said.

"Staying home alone is too boring, but our community offers many activities," one person said. "Today's craft activity is good for the brain and helps us connect with others."

Another resident appreciated the convenience of nearby activities including tie-dye and soft clay workshops.

To further support elderly residents and their families, Jiuting Town has implemented cognitive decline learning activities, free meal services and color therapy initiatives in large communities like Yijingyuan and Tingnan. These efforts contribute to a comprehensive community service platform for cognitive care.

Jiuting has also established Rural Stoves and Homeland Photo Studios at its elderly service centers, offering dementia screening, early intervention and caregiver training. To date, they have conducted 36 educational events, screened over 2,000 people, provided early intervention to 255 individuals and trained 202 dementia-friendly volunteers.

A male resident surnamed Pan, whose mother has dementia, said he had benefited from home improvements such as bath stools, non-slip mats and tracking devices.

"Thanks to the current policies, our home has been adapted for my mother's needs, and we've received valuable caregiver training," Pan said.

Ji emphasized that Jiuting Town's efforts focus on addressing the detailed needs of families with elderly members suffering from dementia, aiming to enhance the safety and comfort of home care. So far, 22 homes have been renovated to meet these needs.





