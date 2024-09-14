Villagers getting ready to move as relocation project launched

Xijiedui Village, the last natural village of Zhuanqiao Town in Minhang District, has been forging ahead with its villagers' relocation project. Its first group of residents is anticipating moving into their new homes in October, around the National Day holidays.



Zhuanqiao's subway station is the third station along Shanghai's Metro Line 5 that links Xinzhuang Town, where the seat of Minhang district government is located, to the district's industrial and technological development zone.

Xijiedui is the last government approved natural village in Zhuanqiao.

"I've been anticipating relocation for more than a dozen years," said a resident surnamed Chen who has signed his relocation agreement.

The village initiated its relocation program in mid-August and 72 of the 88 households involved have signed their approval.

The majority of the rural houses were built in the 1980s and are in a poor condition.

"Some well-off families have bought and moved into commercial buildings outside the village and left their rural housings for rental," said Xie Junhua, a village official.

Situated near the Metro station with well-equipped surrounding facilities, Xijiedui used to house more than 1,600 out-of-town tenants at its peak. The majority of local residents are senior citizens.

Zhuanqiao launched a "Better Community" renovation to improve Xijiedui. Yet as time passed, safety risks such as illegal electricity charging facilities and gas tanks emerged.