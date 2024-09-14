Laowaijie an international haven for foodies

Laowaijie, or foreigners' street, at 731 Hongxu Road in Minhang District, is a kaleidoscope of restaurants and bars assuming exotic appearances and serving food with international flavors.



The 24,000-square-meter "Food United Nations" has experienced two-time sector renovations and is becoming an innovative street block noted for those new-consumption lifestyles it has created. It is a place where young people can frequent its pet park, craft beer tavern, immersive theater and other venues.

The street had its official opening in April 2002.

Previously, it was the Hongmei Road Leisure Street, an embryo of the "Food United Nations" laurel it has earned today. Back in those days, the street not only gathered six major Chinese cuisines, but was also a cluster of themed eateries and bars serving Japanese, Thai, Indian, Indonesian, Iranian, Mexican, American, German, Spanish, Belgian and Greek food.

It quickly gained Internet fame and was named a national AAA tourist venue in 2012.

Art industrial park

The Laowaijie park morphed from an old Woolen Sweater Factory in October 2005. It was designated as an art industrial park.

In 2019 fierce commercial competition forced the park to undergo an expansion and renovation.

After a renewal of investment, the street grew by two thirds of its original scale. The original wall that separated the park from the street was dismantled. The street is now connected to the park, which breathes a new life into the neighborhood.

The food is still good. The street is also empowered by a healthy "front-store-back-factory" mode, in which venues such as The Boxx, a comedy entertainment venue, and a pet park, help create new lifestyles and bring in customers.

"Quite a few of our store owners chose Laowaijie after they were recommended here by our former tenants. The trust strengthens our determination to offer better service and business environment for the block. We'll plan more activities to help attract more customers for them," said Zhang Gangyun, head of Laowaijie Hengchang Investment Co.