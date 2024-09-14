Feature / District

ARJ21 lands at world's highest civil airport

Aircraft powered by client support from a Minhang-based company took off from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on a 44-minute trip before landing at Daocheng Yading Airport.
An ARJ21 domestic commercial aircraft, supported by a Minhang-based company, arrived at the world's highest civil airport on August 25.

The aircraft manufactured by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China took off from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on a trip that lasted for 44 minutes before landing at Daocheng Yading Airport.

The airport in the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province is at an altitude of 4,411 meters.

The COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co in Minhang's Wujing Town has offered overall client services for the ARJ21 model as well as the C919 model.

Its customer services range include pilot training, aircraft maintenance, flight attending and flight dispatching, to storage, import, export, sales, rental and maintenance of aviation equipment, and technology services.

Both the ARJ21 and C919 planes are domestic short-to-medium two-engine narrow-body civil aircraft.

The ARJ21 plane has a maximum capacity of 90 passengers and belongs to the small regional civil aircraft type. Major players in regional aircraft manufacturing worldwide are Canadian company Bombardier and Brazil's Embraer.

The C919 plane has a maximum passenger capacity of 190 passengers and belongs to medium-sized mainline civil aircraft which falls into the same category as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320.

Minhang
Embraer
Bombardier
COMAC
