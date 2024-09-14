Culture center safeguards old and new of Maqiao

The abundant North Shagang and Yutang rivers cross Maqiao Town in southwest Minhang District vertically and horizontally.



The Shagang is said to have once had a wooden bridge for the convenience of travel and lodging for caravans and horses. The bridge fell into a dilapidated condition and the locals could not afford repair. The owners of the caravans finally funded the restoration and the renovated bridge is now a scene of grandeur and a landmark of the area.

Maqiao, literally "horse bridge" in its two syllables, is said to derive its name from an anecdote.

"There are two more factual origins," said Gu Fugen, the former chief of Maqiao Culture Center. "One is that a country squire surnamed Ma funded construction of a stone bridge in the area. The other is that the initial market around the crossing of Shagang and Yutang rivers was in the shape of a horse."

A native of Maqiao born in 1945, Gu left to perform his military service in 1962 and returned in 1968. In 1975, he was appointed chief of Maqiao Culture Center.

"There were three of us in the beginning," he said. "I accepted the position in spite of some self-doubt. It turned out I worked there for more than three decades till my retirement.

"In the stereotypes of some people, the old Maqiao Town was a remote suburb. Yet it is developing tremendously quickly nowadays. With this, some antique objects and old places disappear. I sensed I had to record them, and did research and compiled the book 'The Ancient Ridges and Water Town' (《三冈水长》)," Gu added.

Gangshen (冈身), or ancient ridge, is a unique geographic condition characteristic of coastal regions such as Shanghai.

Archeological surveys revealed the ancient ridge of Shanghai was formed around 6,000-7,000 years ago from the interaction of the Yangtze River and the sea waves.

Gangshen is a proof that the land of Shanghai was formed gradually.

"Maqiao Culture, about 4,000 years ago, developed right along the ancient ridge of Shanghai, following Songze Culture, about 5,500 years ago, and Guangfulin Culture, about 4,200 years ago, chronologically," Gu said.

Relics of Maqiao Culture were discovered for the first time in Maqiao's Yutang Village in December, 1959. The site has been surveyed four times from 1960 to 1997.

The excavated area covers 5,317 square meters, where more than 1,000 pieces of cultural relics have been excavated. They range from pottery, stone and bone utensils to a few bronzeware tools used for production.

The site of the relics is now Maqiao Ancient Culture Relics Park. Inside, the Maqiao Culture Exhibition Hall records the history of the ancient ridge and Maqiao Culture.

In his spare time, Gu visited places in Maqiao and recorded their transition through different times, such as that of a stone bridge across the Yutang River.

"I crossed that bridge every day when I was a school boy." Gu said. "The bridge had no rails and its surface was narrow. Later, its surface was expanded and strengthened several times."

"In 2001, it was renovated into a covered bridge and received the inscription 'Yong'an Bridge' (永安桥) from a scholar and calligrapher of our town. Now it is both a traffic way and a scenic spot."

Gu uncovered the rich history behind some familiar items, such as the ancient wisteria garden on Lincang Road, a popular place for local people to meet and relax.

"I found evidence that Dong Yiyang (1511-1572), a poet in Maqiao and a distant nephew of the beloved ancient Shanghai painter Dong Qichang (1555-1636), was the planter of the 500-year-old wisteria," he said proudly.

Also thanks to Gu and other cultural workers, the Maqiao hand lion dance, a folk art composing of lion dancing, light lantern making and acrobatics, was listed among the third batch of national intangible cultural heritage of China in 2011.