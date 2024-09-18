Feature / District

From family carnival to urban roaming, city events have it all

Mobile stages, roaming markets, ancient town culture, gourmet food, gardens, family events and art all feature in city's events.
Ti Gong

Hongqiao World Gourmet Social Season

金平路步行街

'Night of Jinping' – 2024 Shanghai Grand NeoBay Street Art Festival

This year's "Night of Jinping" will link industrial park, campus and community, and the event will gather frontline workers, cultural and sports enthusiasts and feature mobile stages to showcase the content life of residents.

Dates: September 22-24

Address: Jinping Road Pedestrian Street

虹桥镇夜虹桥潮流街区

Night Hongqiao Fashion Block Urban Roaming Event

The event will enrich the nightlife experience of residents and tourists by linking suitable city walk sites and showcase the unique charm of Hongqiao at night.

Dates: Through October 6

Address: Night Hongqiao Fashion Block, Hongqiao Town

七宝古镇

The 7th Qibao Ancient Town Cultural Festival

The festival will feature dreamy light shows, immersive performances and artistic stalls, creating diverse night-time consumption scenarios that highlight the cultural depth and history of the ancient town.

Dates: September 29-October 7

Address: Qibao Ancient Town

潭竹路58号

"Today, To Life" – Grand NeoBay Art Season

Presented in the form of roadshows, TED talks + stage performances, and a town market, this event highlights regional culture and technology.

Date: September 25

Address: 58 Tanzhu Rd

虹桥天地

2024 Hongqiao World Gourmet Social Season

Comprising musical performances, themed market activities and Hongqiao World Restaurant Week, this event promotes Chinese culinary culture to young consumers and creates a one-stop cultural and tourism destination. About 50 catering businesses will join to establish a food landmark in West Shanghai and the Hongqiao hub.

Dates: Through October 7

Address: 688 Shenchang Rd

浦江郊野公园

Beautiful Shanghai – Garden Life Festival

The Beautiful Shanghai – Garden Life Festival will be held in Miracle Garden of Pujiang Country Park. As night falls, four main themes: "Dreamy Lights," "Live Performances," "Specialty Markets" and "Intangible Cultural Heritage Moments" will transform the park's Miracle Garden into a dazzling romantic venue, leading residents and tourists into a wonderful world of light and shadow.

Dates: Through October 27

Address: Pujiang Country Park

纪翟路550号

2024 Shanghai International Family Day Carnival

The event includes a youth triathlon, a family sports day, a FIFA eSports competition, international culinary contests and a gourmet market. It will gather diverse cultures, trendy fashion and joyous warmth that allows domestic and international guests to immerse themselves in the unique charm of Shanghai's "International Family Day" Carnival.

Date: September 28

Address: 550 Jidi Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Hongqiao
Qibao
Special Reports
