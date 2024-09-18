From family carnival to urban roaming, city events have it all

Ti Gong

金平路步行街 'Night of Jinping' – 2024 Shanghai Grand NeoBay Street Art Festival This year's "Night of Jinping" will link industrial park, campus and community, and the event will gather frontline workers, cultural and sports enthusiasts and feature mobile stages to showcase the content life of residents.

Dates: September 22-24 Address: Jinping Road Pedestrian Street

虹桥镇夜虹桥潮流街区 Night Hongqiao Fashion Block Urban Roaming Event The event will enrich the nightlife experience of residents and tourists by linking suitable city walk sites and showcase the unique charm of Hongqiao at night.

Dates: Through October 6 Address: Night Hongqiao Fashion Block, Hongqiao Town

七宝古镇 The 7th Qibao Ancient Town Cultural Festival The festival will feature dreamy light shows, immersive performances and artistic stalls, creating diverse night-time consumption scenarios that highlight the cultural depth and history of the ancient town.

Dates: September 29-October 7 Address: Qibao Ancient Town

潭竹路58号 "Today, To Life" – Grand NeoBay Art Season Presented in the form of roadshows, TED talks + stage performances, and a town market, this event highlights regional culture and technology.

Date: September 25 Address: 58 Tanzhu Rd

虹桥天地 2024 Hongqiao World Gourmet Social Season Comprising musical performances, themed market activities and Hongqiao World Restaurant Week, this event promotes Chinese culinary culture to young consumers and creates a one-stop cultural and tourism destination. About 50 catering businesses will join to establish a food landmark in West Shanghai and the Hongqiao hub.

Dates: Through October 7 Address: 688 Shenchang Rd

浦江郊野公园 Beautiful Shanghai – Garden Life Festival The Beautiful Shanghai – Garden Life Festival will be held in Miracle Garden of Pujiang Country Park. As night falls, four main themes: "Dreamy Lights," "Live Performances," "Specialty Markets" and "Intangible Cultural Heritage Moments" will transform the park's Miracle Garden into a dazzling romantic venue, leading residents and tourists into a wonderful world of light and shadow.

Dates: Through October 27 Address: Pujiang Country Park