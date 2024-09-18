From family carnival to urban roaming, city events have it all
金平路步行街
'Night of Jinping' – 2024 Shanghai Grand NeoBay Street Art Festival
This year's "Night of Jinping" will link industrial park, campus and community, and the event will gather frontline workers, cultural and sports enthusiasts and feature mobile stages to showcase the content life of residents.
Dates: September 22-24
Address: Jinping Road Pedestrian Street
虹桥镇夜虹桥潮流街区
Night Hongqiao Fashion Block Urban Roaming Event
The event will enrich the nightlife experience of residents and tourists by linking suitable city walk sites and showcase the unique charm of Hongqiao at night.
Dates: Through October 6
Address: Night Hongqiao Fashion Block, Hongqiao Town
七宝古镇
The 7th Qibao Ancient Town Cultural Festival
The festival will feature dreamy light shows, immersive performances and artistic stalls, creating diverse night-time consumption scenarios that highlight the cultural depth and history of the ancient town.
Dates: September 29-October 7
Address: Qibao Ancient Town
潭竹路58号
"Today, To Life" – Grand NeoBay Art Season
Presented in the form of roadshows, TED talks + stage performances, and a town market, this event highlights regional culture and technology.
Date: September 25
Address: 58 Tanzhu Rd
虹桥天地
2024 Hongqiao World Gourmet Social Season
Comprising musical performances, themed market activities and Hongqiao World Restaurant Week, this event promotes Chinese culinary culture to young consumers and creates a one-stop cultural and tourism destination. About 50 catering businesses will join to establish a food landmark in West Shanghai and the Hongqiao hub.
Dates: Through October 7
Address: 688 Shenchang Rd
浦江郊野公园
Beautiful Shanghai – Garden Life Festival
The Beautiful Shanghai – Garden Life Festival will be held in Miracle Garden of Pujiang Country Park. As night falls, four main themes: "Dreamy Lights," "Live Performances," "Specialty Markets" and "Intangible Cultural Heritage Moments" will transform the park's Miracle Garden into a dazzling romantic venue, leading residents and tourists into a wonderful world of light and shadow.
Dates: Through October 27
Address: Pujiang Country Park
纪翟路550号
2024 Shanghai International Family Day Carnival
The event includes a youth triathlon, a family sports day, a FIFA eSports competition, international culinary contests and a gourmet market. It will gather diverse cultures, trendy fashion and joyous warmth that allows domestic and international guests to immerse themselves in the unique charm of Shanghai's "International Family Day" Carnival.
Date: September 28
Address: 550 Jidi Rd