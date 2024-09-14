Green recycling haven opens in Zhuanqiao Town

News in brief

Rice harvest begins

In the reclaimed farmlands south of the Dazhi River in Minhang District, the first scythes are harvesting the August Japonica rice variety, also known as Huhan 16. The water-saving and drought-resistant variety has a life cycle of 105 days and a seed rate of 93 percent, and exhibits high resistance to diseases, pests and weeds. Its yield is about 450 kilograms per mu (One mu equals 666.67 square meters).

Gold medal win

Minhang athlete Zhang Liangmin clinched the gold medal in the Women's Discus Throw F11 final at the Paris Paralympics with a throw of 39.08 meters on September 3. The victory marked her fourth consecutive gold medal in the Paralympics. Born in 1985, Zhang lives with her parents in Minhang District. In 2001, she was selected to join the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Sports Training Center, where she began her athletic training under the guidance of coaches.

Volant financing

Minhang-based "low-altitude economy" leading company Volant Aerotech announced the completion of several hundred million yuan in its A++++ round of financing recently. The round marks the fifth million-yuan-level financing Volant has secured since 2024, which will be used to continue test flights of the VE25 prototype and pushing forward the commercialization of high-grade commercial passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

Free stays offered

A modest two-bedroom apartment on Jianrun Road in Pujiang Town provides accommodation free of charge to families from outside Shanghai who have traveled here to seek medical treatment for blood diseases for their children. Yang Juyu, who manages the apartment, is the father of a son who was diagnosed with leukemia eight years ago. At that time, the family stayed in a rented apartment near a hospital in Beijing, which had been arranged by a fellow patient a few days earlier. They were greeted with a warm meal as soon as they entered the apartment.

After his son recovered from a stem cell transplantation, Yang paid the kindness forward by collecting donations for rent-free apartments, first in Hebei and Xi'an, and now in Shanghai's Minhang.

Intelligent robot

Minhang has actively engaged in investment attraction activities to build a cluster of elderly care industries through and after the China AID, or the International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare Shanghai 2024. Jiangsu Aiyuwencheng Elderly Care Robots Co, an exhibitor at the elderly care expo, established its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shanghai Datoualiang Robots Co, in the Shanghai Elderly Care Technology Industry Park in the district's Grand NeoBay area. Their core product, the Datou A'liang Intelligent Elderly Care Robot, has been developed with 13 application features tailored for four major scenarios: home care services, intelligent social interaction, home security and solitary elderly living, providing round-the-clock intelligent services for elderly home care.

Food festival

The annual Jiangnan Food Festival was held this month at Jinjiang Amusement Park. The gourmet food gala featured local Minhang brands including Ziyan Foods, Huding Cold Brew Tea, waffles and cheese tacos from Smiley Peat Garden's Western Restaurant. It also offered distinctive snacks from neighboring cities of Wuhu, Huainan, Hefei and Shangrao.