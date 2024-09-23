City set to sparkle when Jing'an International Sculpture Project opens

Shanghai is poised to sparkle with artistic brilliance when the 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project opens on September 26.



This year's art extravaganza, running through December 31, promises to transform Jing'an into an expansive open-air gallery, infusing the urban landscape with stunning sculptures and interactive art.

The event, curated by UCCA Lab under the visionary guidance of UCCA director Philip Tinari, is themed "Echoes Among Us." This theme employs music as a metaphor and draws inspiration from the imagery of concertos, and aims to create a dialogue between humanity and nature, cities and history, and local and global cultures through sculpture.

A total of 35 works by 31 artists – 17 from abroad and 14 from China – will be showcased. The international roster includes artists from the United Kingdom, France, Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Argentina and Japan.

France, which is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, is especially prominent this year, with seven notable French artists featured. Among them are Martial Raysse, who holds the record for the highest-priced work ever sold by a living French artist; and Daniel Buren, who won the Golden Lion for Best Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 1986.

The exhibition will also highlight significant international figures such as George Rickey from the US, renowned for his precisely engineered kinetic sculptures and celebrated as one of the leading kinetic artists of the 20th century.

In a special touch, 22 of the 35 sculptures have been newly commissioned for this event. International artists including Claudia Comte from Switzerland, Marc Fornes from France, and Yuri Suzuki from Japan will unveil new works that explore the intersections of ecology, architecture, sound and sculpture.

Chinese artists will also make a strong showing. Shi Hui, who represented China at the 2024 Venice Biennale, will feature alongside leading contemporary figures from the 1980s and '90s, such as Nabuqi, Wang Lijun, Yang Mushi and Zhang Yibei.

The sculptures will be exhibited primarily in Jing'an Sculpture Park, which is open 24 hours a day, year-round. Additionally, art will be displayed across six other prominent locations: Jing An Kerry Center, HKRI Taikoo Hui, Jing'an Tongfu Garden, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, Suhe Haus and Jing'an Shuangyong Park.

To encourage public engagement, more than 30 events have been planned, organized into monthly themes.

The "Overture," kicking off in September, will include the opening ceremony and an academic forum titled "Symphony of Time and Space."

This forum will explore the symbiotic relationship between contemporary sculpture and urban public art, focusing on the roles of water systems, ecology and landscape design in shaping modern urban spaces. It aims to inspire viewers to reflect on how the biennial resonates with urban life and enhances their appreciation of the artworks.

In October, the "First Movement" will feature several lawn concerts. Notably, children from Xinjiang's Bachu, Hubei's Yiling and Yunnan's Wenshan – regions partnered with Jing'an for local development – will be invited to express their interpretations of "Echoes Among Us" through painting.

November's "Second Movement" will offer city tours and special cultural events focused on French heritage. Finally, the "Third Movement" in December will showcase selected paintings and photos submitted earlier from October, reflecting the public's engagement with the exhibition's themes.

Additionally, throughout the event, scholars, writers, artists, architects and designers will provide guided tours, sharing their insights on public art practice and urban culture. Workshops will also be held throughout the event's period.