Art, reading and culture events feature in Jing'an

Mothers train in storytelling, African photographygoes on show, and tea festival are just some of the events uniting visitors with the local community.

Story moms The first training session of the Tianmu Road W. Subdistrict's "Story Moms" project concluded recently.

Over two intensive learning days, local mothers received expert instruction from a senior children's reading specialist. They learned how to choose appropriate books for their children and how to ignite a love for reading in young minds. They also gained a deep appreciation of the crucial role of parent-child reading in child development. They are now ready to take part in reading events at local kindergartens and childcare centers, bringing their newfound skills to the community.

Yu Tingli / Ti Gong

Vibrant mural A once bare cement wall at the intersection of Fujian Road Bridge and Beisuzhou Road has been transformed into a stunning mural, seamlessly blending with the shimmering waters of nearby Suzhou Creek.

Spanning around 128 meters in length and 3.5 meters in height, the mural features vibrant depictions of elements emblematic of the Beizhan Subdistrict, including the historic Sihang Warehouse, the traditional shikumen-style Shenyuli and the century-old Tianhou Palace. Renowned art institutions including Fotografiska and UCCA contributed design concepts and ideas, according to Zhou Yi, the project lead for the mural initiative. Zhou said the mural is designed to be dynamic, with plans for ongoing updates over the next one to two years through continued collaboration with local art institutions.

Ti Gong

African photography The "Marvellous Realism" exhibition recently opened at Fotografiska Shanghai as the largest and first major African photography exhibition in Asia.

Curated by Ekow Eshun and jointly presented by Fotografiska and the KT Wong Foundation, the exhibition will run until December 1. Focusing on countries south of the Sahara, the exhibition features works by 16 renowned and emerging African artists such as Leonce Agbodjélou from Benin, and Justin Dingwall from South Africa. These artists portray Africa as a naturally inclusive and vibrant world, allowing visitors to experience the unique and dynamic aspects of contemporary African culture. Throughout the exhibition, the organizers will host a series of cultural activities, including artist and curator talks, and workshops exploring African fashion, modern dance, music and cuisine. Christian Devillers, managing director of Fotografiska Shanghai, expressed his hope that the exhibition would enhance cultural exchange and understanding between China and Africa, offering audiences a unique window into African culture.

Huang Xiaoqing / Ti Gong

Riverside sports craze The "Go Out! Suhewan" riverside sports season, started by the Shanghai MIXC World and urban sports culture group DarkRunners, recently wrapped up along Suzhou Creek.

The groups partnered with 25 pioneering sports brands to organize over 20 gatherings, including urban runs, outdoor trail races and city cycling, weaving together the rhythms of nature and the city. On September 1, a runners' roundtable discussion was held alongside a recreational vehicle lifestyle market. The sports season also integrated art and entertainment, featuring musical and jazz dance performances.





Ti Gong

Tianjing life The tianjing (天井), or traditional shikumen courtyard, is one of the most iconic features of Shanghai's historic residential life, perfectly capturing the essence of alleyway living.

Earlier this month, Maoming Road N. weekend-only pedestrian street was transformed into an immersive art installation titled "The Fragrance of Books in the Tianjing." The display combined elements of shikumen architecture with books and plants, creating a captivating and engaging scene.





Ti Gong

Tea festival The 29th Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival has begun, intending to make Jing'an a go-to spot for tea lovers.

This year's festival featured the debut of the "Suhe Tea Market," taking place at Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World from September 20 to 22. The market offered a mix of tea-related products, cultural items and traditional crafts. Visitors can blend their own personalized teas, snap photos in traditional costumes, and participate in fun alleyway games.

Ti Gong